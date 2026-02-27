Trump Media & Technology Group, TAE Technologies, and Texas Ventures Acquisition III Announce Discussions Regarding Spin-Off of Truth Social

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) ("TMTG"), TAE Technologies, Inc. ("TAE"), and Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp. (Nasdaq: TVA) ("Texas Ventures III") today announced that they are engaged in ongoing discussions regarding a potential spin-off by TMTG of businesses including Truth Social into a new publicly-traded company ("SpinCo") following the closing of the previously announced pending merger transaction between TMTG and TAE. In this contemplated transaction, shares of SpinCo would be distributed to shareholders of record of TMTG from prior to the closing of the merger with TAE, and thereafter SpinCo would merge with Texas Ventures III.

The TAE businesses, along with certain of TMTG's existing businesses and assets, would remain with the current public company (TMTG) following the completion of the spin-off. The previously announced merger will combine the strength of TMTG's existing robust balance sheet with TAE's leading technologies. The contemplated transaction is intended to create shareholder value through the creation of pure play companies, each with distinct strategies.

Cautionary Statement About Today's Announcement

TMTG, TAE, and Texas Ventures III caution that no definitive agreement has been reached and discussions are still ongoing. They also note that there can be no assurance that any transaction will result from these discussions, on what terms any transaction may occur, or the timing of any such discussions or transaction. Any definitive agreement(s) would be subject to the approval of the respective companies' boards, regulatory and shareholder approvals, as well as other customary closing conditions.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations; Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content; and Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.

About TAE

TAE Technologies is one of the world's leading fusion power companies, developing the most sustainable and economically competitive solution to bring abundant clean energy to the grid and carbon-intensive industrial processes. In addition, it operates subsidiaries TAE Power Solutions, which provides technology for energy storage and power delivery systems for batteries and electric vehicles, as well as TAE Life Sciences, which develops technologies and drugs for treating cancer patients.

About Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry or geographical location.

Investor Relations Contact

Shannon Devine (MZ Group | Managing Director - MZ North America)

Email: shannon.devine@mzgroup.us

Media Contact

press@tmtgcorp.com

