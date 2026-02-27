Unaudited financial results of LITGRID AB for the twelve months of 2025

LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str.8, Vilnius, Lithuania, is publishing results of the Company for 2025.

Key financial results of 2025:

Main financial results 2025 2024 Revenue, EUR million 431.1 378.3 EBITDA, EUR million 48.9 60.5 Net profit, EUR million 34.2 49.0 ROE, percents 13.0 19.7 Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million 53 47.6 Adjusted* net profit, EUR million 37.7 34.3 Adjusted* ROE percents 14.3 13.8

*The adjustment of regulated income, costs and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by Council and eliminating other non-typical profit or loss.

Attachments:

1. Management report of 2025 and financial results of the Company

2. Press release.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:

Mantas Bieliauskas

Communications project manager

phone: +370 652 53424, e-mail: mantas.bieliauskas@litgrid.eu