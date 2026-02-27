Audited results of INVL Baltic Farmland group of 2025

The audited consolidated net profit of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB amounted to EUR 816 thousand, the revenue was EUR 891 thousand for the period of 2025 (for 2024 - consolidated net profit was EUR 1,836 thousand, revenue was EUR 835 thousand).

The initial forecast of INVL Baltic Farmland for year 2025 was income of EUR 890 thousand and net profit of EUR 460 thousand.

INVL Baltic Farmland had revenue of EUR 891 thousand in 2025 and earned audited net profit of EUR 816 thousand for the year. Profit was forecasted under the assumption that the value of agricultural land holdings in the balance sheet would not change and the change in the value of trade receivables by the buyers was not assessed, but a valuation conducted by the company Matininkai showed that land holding value had increased by 2.6% to EUR 23.326 million compared to previous year, or EUR 7.57 thousand per hectare. The increase in the corporate income tax rate (from 16% to 17%) in Lithuania from 2026 resulted in a decrease in net profit of EUR 188 thousand after recalculation of the deferred income tax liability according to the new rate, which was also not foreseen. In addition, EUR 2 thousand impairment of trade receivables was recognized and due to overdue debts at the end of the year the administration fee was reduced by EUR 56 thousand. Excluding these non-estimated factors and the related income tax expense, INVL Baltic Farmland's profit would be EUR 463 thousand. Therefore, after assessing the favourable market trends that allowed to increase the value of assets, it can be stated that INVL Baltic Farmland has accomplished and exceeded the calculated profit forecasts for 2025.

The annual information is published in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) in compliance with the requirements of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of 17 December 2018 (zip file attached). This is the official format for the annual information that will be approved by the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. The annual information is additionally provided in pdf format as a copy of the published ESEF information.

Additional information:

INVL Baltic Farmland, a company that invests in agricultural land, had consolidated revenue of EUR 891 thousand in 2025, while net profit totalled EUR 816 thousand. Compared to 2024, the company's revenue increased by 6.7%, while net profit decreased by 55.6%. However, this result exceeded the profit forecast announced at the beginning of the year by 77%.

"The year was marked by stable growth in rental income and a much more modest increase in asset value compared to 2024. In quantitative terms, the grain harvest was satisfactory; however, farmers viewed the 2025 grain price trends very pessimistically. Moreover, farms faced climate challenges - particularly heavy rainfall - which had a significant impact on yields," says Juste Gumovskiene, the director of INVL Farmland Management, which administers INVL Baltic Farmland's land.

According to her, farmers avoided investing in the purchase of their own plots for cultivation last year, so the demand for leased land remained high.

INVL Baltic Farmland had forecast to earn EUR 890 thousand in consolidated revenue and EUR 460 thousand in net profit for 2025, assuming that land value would remain unchanged. However, an independent valuation showed that the land value increased by 2.6% during the year (in 2024 - 9.5%) to EUR 23.326 million (average of EUR 7.57 thousand per hectare). The change in the value of accounts receivable was not assessed.

The company's net profit was reduced by EUR 188 thousand due to tax-related changes - deferred tax had to be recalculated because of the increase in Lithuania's corporate income tax rate starting from 2026. Meanwhile, administrative fee expenses decreased by EUR 56 thousand due to an increase in overdue receivables. Eliminating these unforeseen factors, the company's net profit would have reached EUR 463 thousand, exceeding its targets set at the beginning of the year.

"It can be said that, considering favourable market tendencies that allowed asset value growth, the company achieved and even exceeded its 2025 financial targets," said J. Gumovskiene.

At the end of December 2025, INVL Baltic Farmland's equity totalled EUR 20.172 million, which equals EUR 6.25 per share.

The subsidiaries of INVL Baltic Farmland, listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange, manage about 3,000 hectares of agricultural land in Lithuania, which is rented out to agricultural companies and farmers.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Director Egle Surpliene

E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com