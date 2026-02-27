Anzeige
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
27.02.2026 17:02 Uhr
Michelli Weighing & Measurement Announces Acquisition of Total Scale Service, Inc.

Expanding Service Capabilities and Strengthening Nationwide Support

BOISE, IDAHO / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Michelli Weighing & Measurement ("Michelli") announced the acquisition of Total Scale Service, Inc. ("Total Scale"), a respected provider of scale service, calibration, equipment sales, and weighing system solutions. This strategic acquisition supports Michelli's continued growth and expands its ability to serve customers with enhanced technical expertise and broader geographic reach.

For over 45 years, Total Scale has delivered dependable weighing solutions and built a strong reputation for quality, responsiveness, and technical expertise. Known for its commitment to service and long-term customer relationships, Total Scale provides equipment sales and 24/7 service support.

"We are pleased to bring Total Scale into the Michelli organization," said Bobby Feigler, CEO of Michelli. "They have built a strong, service-driven business with deep technical capability and a loyal customer base. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver responsive, high-quality support while expanding our reach in key markets. We look forward to investing in their team and continuing the legacy they have established."

"For nearly five decades, our priority has been taking care of our customers and standing behind our work," said Kellie Amundson, Owner, Total Scale. "Partnering with Michelli positions us for the next chapter of growth. Their resources and national network will allow us to expand our capabilities while remaining focused on the personalized service our customers value."

"Total Scale represents a meaningful step in Michelli's continued growth," said Drew Gilbert, Partner at Summit Park. "The company brings a strong reputation, technical depth, and established customer-base that complements Michelli's operations. We remain focused on partnering with high-quality organizations that strengthen our platform and enhance the value we deliver to customers nationwide."

Both companies will continue operating under their current brands during a brief transition period, with a full rebrand of Total Scale planned in the coming months. Together, Michelli and Total Scale will leverage their combined experience and resources to deliver unmatched service, quality, and value to customers.

For inquiries, contact info@Michelli.com or visit www.Michelli.com/contact to find your nearest location.

About Michelli Weighing & Measurement

Michelli Weighing & Measurement provides service, calibration, equipment sales, and rentals from 50 service areas across 18 states. Since 1947, Michelli has been a trusted expert in scales and precision measurement equipment. The company offers top-quality measurement solutions ranging from precision instruments to industrial weighing systems, including both standard NIST-traceable and ISO 17025-accredited calibration services, with on-site, mobile, and in-lab options available.

SOURCE: Michelli Weighing & Measurement



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/michelli-weighing-and-measurement-announces-acquisition-of-total-scale-1141705

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
