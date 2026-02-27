Critical Mineral Resources Plc - Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R) and Total Voting Rights

February 27

Critical Mineral Resources Plc

Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R) and Total Voting Rights

Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R)

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity announcement on 24 th February 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1 Details of the issuer a) Name Critical Mineral Resources Plc b) LEI 8945007F59CSJFZGR252 2 Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading a) Name, type and identification code Ordinary Shares; ISIN: GB00BMDQ4L78 b) Regulated market London Stock Exchange - Main Market c) Number of further securities admitted 2,243,778 d) Total number of securities in issue following admission 341,577,279 e) Fungibility Fully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares 3 Admission details a) Date of admission 27 February 2026 b) Prospectus information Prospectus: N/A Supplementary: N/A Company's website: www.cmrplc.com c) Coverage of notification All admissions up to and including 27 February 2026

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

(i) as at 27 th February 2026, the Company's share capital consists of 341,577,279 Ordinary shares with voting rights; and

(ii) the Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 341,577,279.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Critical Mineral Resources plc

Charles Long, Chief Executive Officer info@cmrplc.com

Shard Capital LLP

Erik Woolgar

Damon Heath +44 (0) 207 186 9952





Notes To Editors

Critical Mineral Resources (CMR) PLC is an exploration and development company focused on developing assets that produce critical minerals for the global economy, including those essential for electrification and the clean energy revolution. Many of these commodities are widely recognised as being at the start of a supply and demand super cycle.

CMR is building a diversified portfolio of high-quality metals exploration and development projects in Morocco, focusing on copper, silver and potentially other critical minerals and metals. CMR identified Morocco as an ideal mining-friendly jurisdiction that meets its acquisition and operational criteria. The country is perfectly located to supply raw materials to Europe and possesses excellent prospective geology, good infrastructure and attractive permitting, tax and royalty conditions.