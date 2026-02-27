Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Michael Hudson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: SXGC) and his team joined Luke Allshorn, Head of Business Development Australia and SE Asia, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZnAX5nGlPU

Southern Cross Gold is building Australia's next significant gold-antimony mine at its flagship Sunday Creek project, 60 kilometres north of Melbourne in Victoria's Central Goldfields. The project hosts world-class geology which has already delivered 79 intercepts exceeding 100g/t Au from 113km of drilling in a belt with continuous mining activity dating back to the 1850s gold rush era.

Southern Cross Gold is fully funded and permitted for a 200km drill campaign with 10 rigs on surface and a further 12 to be added underground by the end of 2026 when its permitted and planned exploration decline is completed.

Southern Cross Gold continues to add to its experienced team and board to add value to its shareholders and create jobs and economic opportunity for the region.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285652

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange