The Bluetti Elite 300, packing more power than ever into a small form, will be available with early-bird discounts from March 8.From ESS News Bluetti is set to launch its Elite 300 portable power station, with a compact design set to set a standard for the 3 kWh market. Bluetti says the Elite 300, which measures 366 mm × 305 mm × 297.5 mm, is the world's smallest 3 kWh power station, weighing approximately 26.3 kg. It follows the company's revised design for the Elite 200 V2, part of the same product series, which saved on both size and weight compared to previous editions. In terms of core ...

