Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.02.2026 17:38 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strategic Innovation Group, LLC: Strategic Innovation Group Reinforces Commitment to Federal IT Excellence Amid GSA Procurement Consolidation

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Strategic Innovation Group (SIG) reaffirms its leadership in federal IT contracting as the General Services Administration (GSA) assumes centralized authority over government-wide IT procurement, following the March 2025 Executive Order issued by President Trump.

This landmark directive mandates that federal agencies transition procurement of common goods and services-including IT-to GSA, streamlining acquisition processes and eliminating duplicative contracts.

As a long-standing holder of GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contracts and participant in Best-in-Class (BIC) Governmentwide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs) OASIS + SB, OASIS+ 8(a), and STARS III, SIG is well positioned to support federal agencies through this transformation.

"SIG's proactive alignment with GSA's contracting vehicles ensures our federal partners can continue to access high-quality IT services with speed, flexibility, and compliance," said Vikram Agarwal, CEO of SIG.

"SIG's readiness to operate under the new GSA-led framework is not just strategic-it's essential," said Jackie Marsteller, COO. "We've built our operations around quality, compliance, and agility, and we're ready to help agencies navigate this new era of centralized procurement."

About SIG

SIG is a leader in AI Solutions, Data Engineering, and Enterprise Architecture, committed to empowering organizations with advanced technologies that drive efficiency, growth, and competitive advantage. For more information about SIG's GSA offerings and federal IT capabilities, please visit our website at StrategicIG.com, or email us at contact@strategicIG.com.

SOURCE: Strategic Innovation Group, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/strategic-innovation-group-sig-reinforces-commitment-to-federal-1142240

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.