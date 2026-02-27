Strategic Innovation Group, LLC: Strategic Innovation Group Reinforces Commitment to Federal IT Excellence Amid GSA Procurement Consolidation

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Strategic Innovation Group (SIG) reaffirms its leadership in federal IT contracting as the General Services Administration (GSA) assumes centralized authority over government-wide IT procurement, following the March 2025 Executive Order issued by President Trump.

This landmark directive mandates that federal agencies transition procurement of common goods and services-including IT-to GSA, streamlining acquisition processes and eliminating duplicative contracts.

As a long-standing holder of GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contracts and participant in Best-in-Class (BIC) Governmentwide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs) OASIS + SB, OASIS+ 8(a), and STARS III, SIG is well positioned to support federal agencies through this transformation.

"SIG's proactive alignment with GSA's contracting vehicles ensures our federal partners can continue to access high-quality IT services with speed, flexibility, and compliance," said Vikram Agarwal, CEO of SIG.

"SIG's readiness to operate under the new GSA-led framework is not just strategic-it's essential," said Jackie Marsteller, COO. "We've built our operations around quality, compliance, and agility, and we're ready to help agencies navigate this new era of centralized procurement."

