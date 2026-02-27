Remergify, Inc.: Seedless Wallet Set to Launch on Apple iOS in Coming Weeks, Early Sign-Ups Unlock Exclusive Bonus

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Seedless Wallet, the next-generation cryptocurrency wallet redefining how users manage their digital assets, today announced that its highly anticipated Apple iOS app will be available for download in the coming weeks via the Apple App Store. To celebrate the upcoming launch, Seedless Wallet is inviting users to sign up early at SeedlessWallet.com to receive an exclusive bonus - the details of which will be unveiled on launch day.

"We are thrilled to bring Seedless Wallet to the Apple iOS ecosystem," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Seedless Wallet. "Our team has worked tirelessly to deliver a seamless, secure, and intuitive experience for iPhone users, and we can't wait to share what we've built."

The Seedless Wallet iOS app will bring the platform's full suite of features to Apple users, including its signature 'Remember Me' authentication approach, which puts the security burden on the platform rather than the user. Supporting all major blockchain networks - including Ethereum, Phantasma, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Solana - the app is designed to make cryptocurrency accessible to mainstream users while maintaining institutional-grade security standards. As the first major wallet provider to integrate TrustNFT.io's anti-poisoning protocol, Seedless Wallet also offers structural protection against address poisoning attacks.



As a thank-you to early supporters, everyone who registers at SeedlessWallet.com before the official launch will be eligible for a special bonus reward. The nature of the bonus will be revealed at launch, adding an element of excitement for the growing Seedless Wallet community. No purchases, deposits, or technical knowledge required - simply sign up to secure your spot.

Sign-ups are open now at SeedlessWallet.com.

About Seedless Wallet

Seedless Wallet is a next-generation cryptocurrency wallet that eliminates the complexity and security risks associated with traditional seed phrase management through advanced cryptographic techniques and user-friendly authentication. Developed by a team of security experts and blockchain developers, Seedless Wallet's mission is to remove every barrier between users and their digital assets - without compromising on security or privacy. The platform's 'Remember Me' approach distributes the security responsibility to the platform, making crypto accessible to newcomers and experienced users alike. Seedless Wallet serves as the official wallet provider for all Remergify portfolio projects and is the designated wallet for The Great Smoke Out, set to be the largest cannabis-friendly online event in history on April 20, 2026. Learn more at SeedlessWallet.com.

Media Contact:

Stuart Fine

CEO, Seedless Wallet

stuart@remergify.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/seedless-wallet-set-to-launch-on-apple-ios-in-coming-weeks-early-sign-1142274