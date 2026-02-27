Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy collectible bottles and sweepstakes celebrate the iconic "Winners Drink Milk" moment at the Indy 500

Edwardsville, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Prairie Farms Dairy and Hiland Dairy Foods today announced United in Tradition, a limited-time Indy 500 sweepstakes inspired by one of the most iconic celebrations in all of sports. The sweepstakes is part of a larger collaboration between Indianapolis Motor Speedway, American Dairy Association Indiana, and the Prairie Farms Family of Companies.

From February through May 2026, fans can enter a consumer sweepstakes for the chance to win an unforgettable 2027 Indianapolis 500 experience for four as Prairie Farms and Hiland bring the excitement of Race Day to families at home through a collectible milk bottle series. Each bottle includes a QR code linking directly to the official sweepstakes entry page.

More than 25,000 retailers across the central United States will carry the collectible bottles in both the Prairie Farms and Hiland brands, with bottle styles varying by region.

In addition, approximately 200 million half-pint cartons featuring a commemorative graphic in celebration of Winners Drink Milk are being distributed to schools throughout the same region during the promotion.

"We're proud to once again collaborate with Indianapolis Motor Speedway and American Dairy Association Indiana to celebrate one of the most iconic traditions in sports," said Vice President of Marketing & Communication Ryan Murphy. "Through collectible bottles in more than 25,000 retail locations and approximately 200 million commemorative cartons distributed to schools, United in Tradition brings the excitement of the Indy 500 to families across our markets while giving fans the chance to experience the race in person next year."

More than 25,000 retailers across the central United States will carry the collectible bottles in both the Prairie Farms and Hiland brands

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12233/285411_prairie%201.jpg

More than 25,000 retailers across the central United States will carry the collectible bottles in both the Prairie Farms and Hiland brands

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12233/285411_prairie%202.jpg

From February through May 2026, fans can enter the United In Tradition sweepstakes for the chance to win an unforgettable 2027 Indianapolis 500 experience for four.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12233/285411_b960772ed4c6cb21_002full.jpg

For more information about the sweepstakes details, please visit prairiefarms.com/indy or hilanddairy.com/indy.

###

About the Prairie Farms Family of Companies

Prairie Farms is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and South. The cooperative includes more than 500 farm families, 7,000 associates, 48 manufacturing plants, and over 100 distribution facilities, with annual sales exceeding $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry, setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., Prairie Farms' distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States. For more information, visit www.prairiefarms.com.

Hiland Dairy is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Hiland's widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. The company also produces and distributes other beverages such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. Hiland employs 4,000 people across Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's milk comes from local farmer-owners just miles from its processing plants, where it goes from farm to shelf within 48 hours. Learn more at www.hilanddairy.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285411

Source: The Prairie Farms Family of Companies