Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.02.2026 17:50 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saint Therese Receives Approval to Expand Corcoran Senior Community

New construction will add 31 apartments and a connecting walkway

SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Less than two years after opening Saint Therese of Corcoran, Saint Therese is expanding its footprint in the fast-growing west metro city. Last night, the Corcoran City Council approved the new construction that will add 31 new independent living apartments to Saint Therese's existing community that currently has independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments.

"We have been incredibly grateful for the warm welcome we have received in Corcoran. The response to our community has exceeded expectations, and our independent living apartments filled much faster than we anticipated," said Craig Abbott, president and CEO of Saint Therese. "While we always planned for the possibility of future growth here, we didn't expect to be moving forward with an expansion this soon. It speaks to the need in this area and to the strong connections we have already built."

Groundbreaking is expected to begin this summer. Saint Therese will begin accepting reservations in March, with construction slated for completion in summer or fall 2027.

The expansion will be located on the west side of the existing Saint Therese community and will include 31 new independent living apartments. The addition will connect to the current building through an amenity-rich enclosed walkway designed to bring residents and families together.

The connector will feature a family room, kitchen, community room, kid's corner, outdoor game space and conservatory.

Pope Design Group is once again serving as architect and interior design team on the project, and the general contractor is CBS Construction Services.

# # #

About Saint Therese: Minnesota-based Saint Therese was founded in 1964 and prides itself on its rich tradition of providing exceptional care for seniors. It has locations and services in Brooklyn Park, Woodbury, Corcoran, Shoreview (all Minnesota), IHM Senior Living Community in Monroe, Mich., St. Mary of the Woods in Avon, Ohio, and Saint Therese of Westlake in Westlake, Ohio. Most communities provide the full continuum of care from independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and transitional care. Saint Therese at St. Odilia in Shoreview specializes in hospice and palliative care. Ascend Rehabilitation provides rehabilitation therapy, health and wellness services. Saint Therese is a nonprofit, 501©(3) senior care organization.

Media Contact:

Barb Hemberger, 612-669-0381
barbarah@sainttherese.org

SOURCE: Saint Therese



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/saint-therese-receives-approval-to-expand-corcoran-senior-community-1142177

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.