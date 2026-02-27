Saint Therese Receives Approval to Expand Corcoran Senior Community

New construction will add 31 apartments and a connecting walkway

SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Less than two years after opening Saint Therese of Corcoran, Saint Therese is expanding its footprint in the fast-growing west metro city. Last night, the Corcoran City Council approved the new construction that will add 31 new independent living apartments to Saint Therese's existing community that currently has independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments.

"We have been incredibly grateful for the warm welcome we have received in Corcoran. The response to our community has exceeded expectations, and our independent living apartments filled much faster than we anticipated," said Craig Abbott, president and CEO of Saint Therese. "While we always planned for the possibility of future growth here, we didn't expect to be moving forward with an expansion this soon. It speaks to the need in this area and to the strong connections we have already built."

Groundbreaking is expected to begin this summer. Saint Therese will begin accepting reservations in March, with construction slated for completion in summer or fall 2027.

The expansion will be located on the west side of the existing Saint Therese community and will include 31 new independent living apartments. The addition will connect to the current building through an amenity-rich enclosed walkway designed to bring residents and families together.

The connector will feature a family room, kitchen, community room, kid's corner, outdoor game space and conservatory.

Pope Design Group is once again serving as architect and interior design team on the project, and the general contractor is CBS Construction Services.

About Saint Therese: Minnesota-based Saint Therese was founded in 1964 and prides itself on its rich tradition of providing exceptional care for seniors. It has locations and services in Brooklyn Park, Woodbury, Corcoran, Shoreview (all Minnesota), IHM Senior Living Community in Monroe, Mich., St. Mary of the Woods in Avon, Ohio, and Saint Therese of Westlake in Westlake, Ohio. Most communities provide the full continuum of care from independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and transitional care. Saint Therese at St. Odilia in Shoreview specializes in hospice and palliative care. Ascend Rehabilitation provides rehabilitation therapy, health and wellness services. Saint Therese is a nonprofit, 501©(3) senior care organization.

