Europi Property Group AB (publ): Year-end Report, January - December 2025

Comparisons stated in parenthesis refer to the corresponding period of the previous year

January - December 2025

  • Rental income amounted to EUR 22,437k (24,129) - slight decrease stemming from Ecologis Portugal being accounted for using the equity method with income recognised under line item "Share of profit from associates & joint ventures", following the partial realisation of the strategy
  • Net operating income amounted to EUR 15,390k (15,700)
  • Profit incl. changes in value in associates & joint ventures totalled EUR 6,111k (7,222)
  • Net profit for the period amounted to EUR 6,828k (11,965)
  • The gross asset value (GAV) of the property portfolio amounted to EUR 715m (570) at the end of the period
  • The net loan-to-value ratio (Net LTV) was 40% (33%) at the end of the period

Significant events during the fourth quarter

  • Europi partnered with Incus Capital and partly realised its investment in Ecologis Portugal, while keeping a strategic 51% stake in the platform to grow it further and create a leading Iberian logistics company
  • Europi completed its first investment in the Powered Land Strategy acquiring a strategic site, benefitting from strong power availability and proximity to key fibre networks, for data center development in Milan
  • Another five Prime Central London residential houses were acquired within Hyde Park Properties and further capital was also raised for the strategy
  • Two residential rental buildings comprising ten units in total were acquired within the Liv Lisbon strategy

Significant events after the fourth quarter

  • One additional house was acquired within the Hyde Park Properties strategy and ten more are expected to complete in the near-term
  • Europi closed two dedicated co-investment vehicles, further expanding the investment capacity and strengthening the investor base

The Year-end Report, January - December 2025 is now available on the company's website https://europi.se/bond-investors.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Willén, CEO, Europi Property Group

+46 (0) 8 411 55 77

E-mail: info@europi.se

About Europi (https://europi.se/):

Europi Property Group is a pan-European real estate investment company with offices in London, Stockholm and Athens investing discretionary capital across all segments with a flexible investment strategy. Europi has since inception completed public and private transactions of more than €800m in gross asset value alongside its established network of local operating partners and completed four successful exits. By combining a truly entrepreneurial, active ownership approach with focus on social and environmental sustainability, Europi generates long term value and positive impact for all stakeholders.

This is information that Europi Property Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.30 CET on 27 February, 2026.

