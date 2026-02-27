Rue & Ziffra Opens Deltona Office to Expand Personal Injury Services in West Volusia

New location on Providence Boulevard is now serving clients

DELTONA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Rue & Ziffra , a Central Florida personal injury law firm, has opened a new office at 1676 Providence Blvd., Deltona, FL 32725. This office will help its legal team handle local personal injury cases, including vehicle crashes, negligence claims and related matters.

The expansion enhances legal access for West Volusia residents recovering from serious accidents and builds on the firm's established presence in the region. Founded in 1976 by John D. Rue and Allan L. Ziffra, the firm has multiple offices serving Volusia and Flagler counties.

"Deltona is a growing community, and when families get hurt, they should not have to travel far to get answers," said Allan Ziffra , president and founding partner of Rue & Ziffra. "This office puts our team closer to the people who need help navigating medical bills, missed work and the insurance process after a crash or other injury."

Rue & Ziffra focuses on personal injury law, representing clients in cases involving automobile and motorcycle collisions, medical malpractice, workers' compensation, wrongful death and other injury-related claims. The firm also handles social security disability cases, led by attorney Luis Gracia, a Board-Certified Social Security Disability Lawyer, this department is dedicated to guiding individuals through the complexities of the SSD application or appeals process.

The firm maintains strong community ties in Volusia and Flagler counties through their RZCares initiative , as they participate and sponsor local events and organizations, Rue & Ziffra is dedicated to giving back.

Residents seeking a consultation can contact the Deltona office directly or visit the firm's website at https://rueziffra.com/ .

About Rue & Ziffra

Founded by John D. Rue and Allan L. Ziffra, the personal-injury law firm of Rue & Ziffra has served the Central Florida community for more than 50 years. The firm's commitment to its

profession and its clients has earned it a reputation as one of the top personal-injury law firms in Central Florida. Known for handling everything from automobile and motorcycle accidents to medical malpractice, wrongful death, and social security and disability cases, Rue & Ziffra has recovered millions of dollars for injured clients and their families. With a staff of ten attorneys, the firm maintains offices in Port Orange, DeLand, Palm Coast, Daytona Beach, Winter Park, Deltona and Lake Mary. For more information, visit www.rueziffra.com .

