Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Alfred H Knight (AHK) will exhibit at PDAC 2026, the world's leading mineral exploration and mining convention, taking place from 1-4 March in Toronto, Ontario.

Delegates are invited to visit AHK's team at Booth 948 (South Building) to discuss how independent geochemistry and mineral processing services can support informed decision-making and unlock value at every stage of the mining lifecycle.

Key capabilities highlighted at PDAC include:

Geometallurgy and Variability Testing: Programmes designed to assess metallurgical variability across ore domains, helping reduce risk during resource-to-reserve conversion.

Comminution and Flotation: Testing programmes ranging from batch screening to locked-cycle testing, supporting equipment selection and circuit design.

Hydrometallurgy: Evaluation of leaching kinetics and reagent consumption using bottle roll and column testing to optimise extraction strategies.

Pilot Plant and Scale-Up: Controlled, flexible pilot simulations, including continuous flotation and gravity separation, to reduce scale-up risk.

Dan Abraham, General Manager, Alfred H Knight Mineral Processing UK, commented:

"PDAC is an important opportunity to engage with explorers and developers tackling complex ore characterisation challenges. Whether assessing a new resource or seeking to improve throughput, our team can provide the independent technical insight needed to support confident decisions."

PDAC is busy, and scheduled time is limited. The Company is encouraging attendees to pre-book meetings with AHK representatives to ensure they get time with the appropriate technical expert.

To ensure dedicated time with AHK's technical leads, secure a consultation here, or visit Booth 948 (South Building) to meet the team during the event.

About Alfred H Knight

With over 20 years of specialist mineralogical and metallurgical expertise and more than 140 years of experience in inspection and testing, Alfred H Knight (AHK) supports the global mining industry with independent technical services.

From exploration through to extraction, we work with miners and mineral processors to help them better understand the physical and chemical characteristics of their metals and minerals.

