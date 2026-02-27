India installed around 37.8 GW of solar capacity in 2025, according to JKM Research. This comprised about 28.6 GW of new utility-scale solar, a 54.6% increase from 2024, and 7.9 GW of rooftop solar, up 72% year on year. Off-grid additions stood at 1.35 GW, compared to 1.48 GW in 2024.From pv magazine India JMK Research expects India to add around 42.5?GW of new solar capacity in calendar year (CY) 2026. This is projected to include 32.5?GW of utility-scale solar, 8.5?GW of rooftop solar, and 1.5?GW from the off-grid segment. According to the analyst, India installed about 37.8?GW of solar capacity ...

