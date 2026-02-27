HydrogenPro says its 220 MW ACES Delta project in Utah is nearing completion, with all electrolyzers operating at full load, while the hub will store hydrogen in salt caverns with energy capacity two to three times that of all US grid-connected batteries combined.HydrogenPro said that the 220 MW ACES project in Utah, United States, is nearing completion. HydrogenPro is the exclusive supplier of electrolyzers. "This project is one of the world's largest renewable hydrogen projects and is expected to have a significant impact on California's power supply," said the Norwegian company, adding that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...