SEGG Media Corporation: SEGG Media Highlights Veloce's Diversified Revenue Engine Following $61 Million Majority Acquisition

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the "Company" or "SEGG Media") today provided an investor update highlighting the diverse and growing revenue streams resulting from its $61million acquisition of a controlling supermajority interest in Veloce Media Group ("Veloce").

The acquisition materially expands SEGG Media's top line, strengthens its international footprint, and accelerates its transition into a scaled, revenue-generating global sports and digital media platform. Based on current operating performance and contracted partnerships, management expects Veloce and its subsidiary Quadrant to generate in excess of $20 million in revenue during 2026.

Multi-Pillar Revenue Model with Immediate Scale

Veloce operates a diversified revenue model across five core verticals:

Digital advertising and media

Creator representation and brand partnerships

Esports and sim racing services

Sustainable motorsport operations

Direct-to-consumer and lifestyle commerce through its growing wholly-owned subsidiary, Quadrant, co-founded by 2025 Formula One World Champion Lando Norris.



This multi-pillar structure reduces single-stream dependency while creating cross-selling and recurring monetization opportunities across audiences, brands, and commercial partners.

Expansive Digital Media Network & Creator Agency Division

Veloce's owned and operated media network spans more than 45 racing and gaming channels globally. In 2025, the platform generated:

$2.17 million in digital advertising revenue Hundreds of millions of views across motorsport and gaming content



In addition, Veloce's creator agency division, which was launched in 2025, represents 15 high-profile racing and automotive creators and has generated:

$620,000 in revenue since inception Commercial partnerships with Audi, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Rolex, Peroni, and Lego



The creator agency model provides scalable margin expansion through brand brokerage and commercial representation agreements. This media reach also acts as a strategic marketing funnel for Veloce and Quadrant products, including merchandise and a forthcoming VISA-branded card, enhancing direct-to-consumer engagement and recurring revenue opportunities.

Quadrant Expansion

A key growth driver has been the expansion of Quadrant, acquired in July 2025. Leveraging Norris-related commercial assets and a vast creator network, in 2025, Quadrant delivered:

1 billion brand impressions

$2.45 million in partnership and digital revenue (H2 2025; the portion of 2025 owned by Veloce)

$675,000 in merchandise, product and B2B activations in the second half of 2025, including T-Mobile collaborations at the Las Vegas Grand Prix



Quadrant's hybrid model which combines athlete-led brand equity, digital engagement, merchandise, and live activation, provides both sponsorship-driven and consumer-driven revenue streams.

Leadership in Esports, Sim Racing and Sustainable Motorsport

The Veloce Group maintains a leadership position in competitive sim racing and esports, providing official Formula 1 team esports services, global league and sim racing activations, and operating its own professional team and development academy. This division generated $3.36 million in fee-for-service and sponsorship revenue in 2025.

Beyond digital competition, Veloce has established strong credentials in sustainable motorsport, previously operating a championship-leading Extreme E team supported by title partner E.ON. While it did not take part in Extreme E in 2025, for 2024 sponsorship revenue was $2.27 million. Veloce has a confirmed entry into the FIA Hydrogen World Cup in 2026, positioning the Group at the forefront of next-generation racing innovation.

These combined pillars and results demonstrate the scale and balance of Veloce's diversified revenue model across advertising, esports services, sponsorship, digital partnerships, and commerce, delivering immediate and significant revenue for SEGG Media, instantly improving shareholder value. Revenue for 2026 from Veloce and Quadrant is expected to exceed $20 million.

CEO Statement

Daniel Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of Veloce Media Group, said: "The last two years have been transformational for Veloce. We have built a complementary and diversified platform spanning digital media, esports, sustainable motorsport, and lifestyle commerce.

Our $61 million valuation reflects both what we have achieved and the strength of our foundation. With strong partnerships, a rapidly growing global audience, and a unique joint venture alongside a Formula One World Champion, we are exceptionally well-positioned for our next phase of growth, especially now that Veloce has been acquired by SEGG Media and we expect to continue our momentum to exponentially accelerate and hit our revenue targets with SEGG Media's support."

Strategic Impact for SEGG Media Shareholders

The Veloce acquisition delivers:

Immediate revenue scale

Diversified global brand partnerships

Multi-vertical monetization

Strong digital audience penetration

Recurring commercial contracts

High-growth subsidiary expansion (Quadrant)

The transaction significantly enhances SEGG Media's consolidated revenue base and supports its strategic objective of building a scalable, cash-generative international sports and digital media platform.

Looking Ahead

Management's 2026 priorities include:

Expanding international sponsorship partnerships

Scaling creator and brand monetization

Growing direct-to-consumer commerce

Integrating Veloce across the broader SEGG Media ecosystem

Driving margin expansion through operational integration



Veloce Media Group now represents a cornerstone operating asset within SEGG Media's global portfolio.

About SEGG Media

Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital and experiential assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Through its expanding ecosystem of media, live experiences, gaming platforms, and creator-led content, the Company connects global audiences to the sports, events, and interactive entertainment they love. Focused on disciplined execution, ethical gaming, and scalable revenue generation, SEGG Media is building an integrated platform designed to drive sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "initiatives," "continue," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company's internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the Company's ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company's ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

