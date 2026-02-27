Anzeige
Freitag, 27.02.2026
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
WKN: 676168 | ISIN: FR0000044448 | Ticker-Symbol: NXS
Tradegate
27.02.26 | 17:59
122,00 Euro
+0,33 % +0,40
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
27.02.2026
27.02.2026 18:06 Uhr
Resignation of Mr. Oscar Hasbún Martínez from his position as Director of Nexans as of May 20th, 2026

Resignation of Mr. Oscar Hasbún Martínez from his position as Director of Nexans as of May 20th, 2026

,PRESS RELEASE,

Paris, February 27th 2026 - Nexans announces the resignation of Mr. Oscar Hasbún Martínez from his position as Director of Nexans, effective May 20th, 2026. His resignation also entails the end of his duties as chairman of the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee. This resignation comes in the context of the reduction of Invexans Limited's stake in Nexans' share capital.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr Hasbún Martínez for his outstanding commitment and contribution to the work of the Board and the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee, which he chaired since his appointment in May 2019.

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world's transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably. With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose. Nexans operates in 41 countries with 25,700 people and generated €6.1 billion in standard sales in 2025. Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.
www.nexans.com | ElectrifyTheFuture

Contacts:

Communication



Mael Evin (Havas Paris)
Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91
nexans_h@havas.com



Maellys Leostic
maellys.leostic@nexans.com



Olivier Daban
olivier.daban@nexans.com		Investor Relations



Audrey Bourgeois
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43
audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
