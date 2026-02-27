PowerLease Introduces Continuity Platform to Help Carriers Keep Owner-Operators Seated

PowerLease 3.0 keeps proven owner-operators seated by financing equipment replacement and driver-to-owner transitions through approved carriers using performance-based approval

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / PowerLease today announced the launch of PowerLease 3.0, a carrier-led program designed to help fleets retain seated owner-operator capacity, support disciplined driver-to-owner transitions, and navigate equipment replacement without adding balance-sheet exposure in a tightening capital environment. PowerLease 3.0 emphasizes operating history, experience, and carrier alignment in its decisioning, allowing qualified owner-operators to purchase equipment without being penalized for recent macroeconomic volatility. The program is available through approved carriers.

"The current operating environment has put sustained pressure on the trucking industry, particularly around equipment replacement," said David Falk, senior vice president of PowerLease. "PowerLease 3.0 is not transactional financing. It is a structured continuity platform built to stabilize fleets, reduce unplanned capacity loss, and support measured growth where economics and timing are critical."

"As I see it, we keep proven owner-operators seated by financing equipment replacement and ownership transitions through approved carriers, based on performance-not credit alone," Falk said. "We look at work history, carrier stability, earnings consistency, and the equipment plan-not just a recent credit score," Falk added. "The result is disciplined approvals and a repeatable model that keeps productive trucks in service."

PowerLease is a carrier-aligned equipment finance program. Its programs support equipment replacement and structured pathways for qualified drivers to move into ownership through approved carriers. PowerLease uses a streamlined application and performance-based underwriting to deliver clear, consistent credit decisions.

