Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PGE) (OTCQB: PGEZF) (FSE: J0G) (the "Company" or "Stillwater") is pleased to be attending the 2026 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") Convention in Toronto March 1-4, 2026.

The Company will be exhibiting at Booth #2724 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre under The Metallic Group, shared with Metallic Minerals Corp.

In addition, Stillwater will be showcasing drill core from its 2025 resource expansion drill campaign at the Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana in PDAC Core Shack #3116B on the third and fourth days of the convention (March 3rd and 4th). Management including Dr. Danie Grobler, VP Exploration, and Justin Modroo, Project Geophysicist, will be on hand to discuss results, upcoming catalysts, and expansion plans.

Management welcomes shareholders, investors, and industry participants to visit the booth and Core Shack displays.

Upcoming Events

Michael Rowley, President and CEO of Stillwater, is scheduled to attend the following events. Additional events will be announced as confirmed.

Metals Investor Forum - Toronto, Canada, February 27-28, 2026. For information, click here. PDAC 2026 - Toronto, Canada, March 1-4, 2026. For information, click here. SMI Conference - Zurich, Switzerland, March 18-19, 2026. For information, click here. SAFE Summit 2026 - Washington, D.C., USA, April 27-28, 2026. For information, click here. Top Shelf Partners - Washington, D.C., USA, May 17-19, 2026. For information, click here. Top Shelf Partners - Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, USA, May 20-22, 2026. For information, click here.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV: PGE) (OTCQB: PGEZF) (FSE: J0G) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on its flagship Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With the addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team and strategic investments by Glencore plc, the Company is well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group, nickel, and other metals by neighboring Sibanye-Stillwater. An expanded NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, released January 2023, positions Stillwater West with the largest nickel resource in an active U.S. mining district as part of a compelling suite of ten minerals now listed as critical in the USA.

Stillwater also holds a 49% interest in the high-grade Drayton-Black Lake-gold project adjacent to Nexgold Mining's development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, currently under an earn-in agreement with Heritage Mining, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co critical minerals project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory. The Company also holds the Duke Island Cu-Ni-PGE property in Alaska and maintains a back-in right on the high-grade past-producing Yankee-Dundee in BC, following its sale in 2013.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Offering, the anticipated closing date of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, approval of the TSXV and the filing of the Amended Offering Document. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, historic production, estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, interpretation of prior exploration and potential exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, the timing and results of future resource estimates, permitting time lines, metal prices and currency exchange rates, availability of capital, government regulation of exploration operations, environmental risks, reclamation, title, and future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Stillwater Critical Minerals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the companies with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Stillwater Critical Minerals and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285655

Source: Newsfile Partner Event