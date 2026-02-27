HighLevel LLC: HighLevel Brings Real Business Context Into ChatGPT With Official ChatGPT App Launch

Positioning Conversational AI as the Next Operating Layer for Agencies and Small Businesses

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / HighLevel recently announced that its app is officially live in ChatGPT's app directory , enabling agencies and small businesses to securely connect their live HighLevel data directly inside ChatGPT.

With this launch, HighLevel is extending business context into one of the world's most widely used AI environments, transforming conversational AI into an operational interface to complete real work with HighLevel.

As AI becomes a primary way people think, plan and make decisions, HighLevel is redefining how businesses interact with their systems; not by adding another dashboard, but by meeting users where they are already having conversations.

AI Is Becoming the Interface, HighLevel Is Building for That Reality

For decades, businesses have been required to adapt their workflows to software interfaces. Reports, dashboards, filters and exports became the price of insight.

The HighLevel app in ChatGPT reverses that model.

By securely connecting ChatGPT to live CRM, marketing and operational data, HighLevel enables users to explore performance, identify trends, surface risks and prioritize actions through conversation, without switching tools or translating data across systems.

This shift reflects a broader evolution in software: intelligence is no longer something businesses visit. It's something that shows up where decisions are made.

Built for Scale, Security and Simplicity

The HighLevel app in ChatGPT is designed to be easy to activate while maintaining enterprise-grade security. Users can connect their HighLevel account through ChatGPT's app settings, authorize access, and immediately begin interacting with their data inside the ChatGPT interface.

"The HighLevel app in ChatGPT helps bring impactful AI to millions of agencies and small businesses," said Karan Agarwal, Director of Engineering & Marketplace at HighLevel. "This launch is one more step toward an AI-first way of operating your business."

From AI Assistance to AI-Driven Operations

The HighLevel app in ChatGPT brings powerful context to ChatGPT conversations.

Once connected, ChatGPT can reference real HighLevel data to:

Analyze pipeline movement and conversion trends

Highlight stalled opportunities and follow-up priorities

Summarize campaign performance and engagement patterns

Provide operational clarity across sales, marketing and customer communication

The result is faster understanding, tighter feedback loops, and decisions grounded in reality rather than assumptions.

"What excites me the most is that HighLevel is now discoverable as a public app directly inside ChatGPT, which is a huge unlock," said Sai Ruthvik, Product Manager, Ask AI at HighLevel. "Customers who already use ChatGPT and HighLevel can just connect the app and start asking real questions about their pipeline... and ChatGPT basically works like an assistant for them."

Why This Matters

This launch is not about convenience alone. It's about bringing clarity and context into the moment decisions are made.

As conversational AI becomes a core environment for thinking, planning and problem-solving, businesses need intelligence that reflects their real operations, not generic outputs or disconnected data. By extending live business context into ChatGPT, HighLevel enables teams to engage with performance, trends and opportunities in a more natural, immediate way.

Instead of searching for answers across fragmented tools, users can explore insights where questions already begin, accelerating understanding, reducing friction and supporting better decisions across sales, marketing and operations.

As AI becomes embedded into everyday workflows, platforms that prioritize trusted context and practical insight will define how modern businesses operate. HighLevel's presence as an app in ChatGPT reflects that direction, building toward an AI-first operating model grounded in relevance, transparency and real-world use.

About HighLevel

HighLevel is an AI-powered CRM and business automation platform built for agencies and small businesses that want to scale without added complexity. Powering more than 1 million businesses worldwide, HighLevel combines communication, automation and intelligence into a single operating system, enabling businesses to grow smarter, faster and with greater control.

