Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company") announces that it will be exhibiting at PDAC 2026 at Booth 2306, where the Company will showcase its proprietary dry mineral separation technology, graphite extraction process, and lithium-ion battery development initiatives.

In conjunction with PDAC, the Company provides a technical update on historic data from its Mount Copeland property in British Columbia and recent internal metallurgical work.

Mount Copeland Technical Update

Mount Copeland is documented in British Columbia Geological Survey Assessment Report 31,834 entitled "Geological and Geochemical Report on the Mount Copeland Property" authored by Andris Kikauka, P.Geo., 2010. Geochemical analysis certificates included in Assessment Report 31,834 comprise results from three laboratories: Pioneer Labs (Certificate 2102718, 2010), ALS (Certificate VA10144345, 2010), and SGS (Certificate CA02322, 2010). The SGS certificate reported three rare earth elements including La 10 percent, Pr 0.77 percent, and Ce 13.1 percent.

Sample AR-20 was taken from a shear zone at 2,270 meters elevation hosted in coarse grain syenite gneiss with elevated apatite and zircon. The historic Copeland Mine, at elevation 2,100 metres is located 1.2 km northwest of Mount Copeland. Review of the 2010 technical report identified a typographical transcription error in the summary table. The original laboratory certificates contained in the appendix were correct; however, certain assay values for rock chip sample COPE10AR-20 were not accurately transcribed into the summary table. Using the original laboratory certificates referenced in the appendix, the Company recalculated the Total Rare Earth Oxide equivalent for sample AR20, which returns approximately 26 percent TREO.

The Company cautions that this recalculated TREO value is derived from historic laboratory certificates and has not been independently re-assayed or verified under current National Instrument 43-101 standards. The reported value relates to a select rock chip sample and is not necessarily representative of mineralization across the property. Rock chip samples are selective in nature and may not be indicative of grade or continuity.

In 2024, additional rock chip samples collected near the edge of the Copeland Glacier returned values of up to 0.234 percent niobium associated with elevated molybdenum. These results are also based on selective sampling and may not be representative of mineralization across the property. Representative samples from AR20 and other prospective zones are being prepared for submission to an independent laboratory for ICP-MS analysis to support potential future NI 43-101 compliant disclosure.

Molybdenum and Rhenium Update

The Company has also applied its dry mineral separation process to molybdenum-bearing rock chip samples from both Mount Copeland and the Red Bird property, upgrading the material to molybdenum concentrates.

The Red Bird property is characterized as a copper-molybdenum porphyry system with associated silver and rhenium mineralization, as documented in prior exploration work. Rhenium is commonly associated with molybdenite in porphyry environments.

Preliminary internal XRF analysis was performed using an Elvatech ElvaX ProSpector 3 X-ray fluorescence analyzer. The instrument was calibrated in accordance with manufacturer specifications and verified using certified reference standards prior to analysis.

Internal XRF analysis indicates that Mount Copeland material returned approximately 2,790 ppm rhenium in elemental analysis. Red Bird material returned approximately 3,182 ppm rhenium in oxide analysis and 2,115 ppm rhenium in elemental analysis of selected separated samples.





Figure 1: XRF Results of Dry Separated Moly Concentrate

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9904/285660_ef0bab2f8407998f_001full.jpg

The presence of rhenium mineralization at Mount Copeland was not previously highlighted in historic technical reporting and represents an area of technical interest for further evaluation. All rhenium results reported are preliminary and based on internal XRF analysis. The reported values relate to selected samples and may not be representative of mineralization across the respective properties. Representative samples from both properties will be submitted to an independent laboratory for verification using ICP-MS methods, and any future technical disclosure will be made in accordance with NI 43-101.

At PDAC 2026, in addition to graphite concentrates, graphene materials, and lithium-metal battery samples, Volt Carbon intends to display rock chip sample COPE10AR-20 from the Mount Copeland property, along with dry separated molybdenum concentrate samples derived from Mount Copeland that demonstrated measurable rhenium values in internal XRF analysis.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Andris Kikauka, P.Geo., who is the author of the 2010 Mount Copeland technical report and acts as a geologist for the Company. Mr. Kikauka is not considered independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Volt Carbon's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements include those with respect to: (i) the planned exhibition of rock chip sample COPE10AR-20 and molybdenum concentrate material containing rhenium at PDAC 2026; (ii) the submission of representative samples for independent laboratory verification using ICP-MS methods; (iii) potential future technical disclosure under National Instrument 43-101; and (iv) the continued advancement and application of the Company's dry mineral separation and metallurgical processes.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt Carbon assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285660

Source: Volt Carbon Technologies