Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (OTCQB: LRRIF) (the "Company" or "Lion Rock") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the 2026 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention ("PDAC"), to be held March 1 to 4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

PDAC Event and Booth Details

Event: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention 2026

Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention 2026 Dates: March 1 to 4, 2026

March 1 to 4, 2026 Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Ontario.

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Ontario. Booth Number: 3046

Lion Rock will have its leadership and technical personnel on site and looks forward to engaging with the investment and resource community. The Company welcomes attendees to visit Booth 3046 to learn more about its exploration programs in South Dakota's Black Hills.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company committed to advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects across North America. The Company's flagship asset, the Volney Project, is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction surrounded by active gold operations. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285674

Source: Lion Rock Resources Inc.