ValGenesis Inc., the global leader in digital validation lifecycle management, will showcase its Process Lifecycle Suite, part of the ValGenesis Smart GxP platform, at BioProcessing Summit Europe 2026, taking place March 10-12 in Barcelona. The event brings together bioprocessing innovators, scientists, and decision-makers shaping the future of modern biomanufacturing.

Many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including cell and gene therapy developers, continue to manage process lifecycle activities through siloed systems and manual workflows. At Booth No. 35, ValGenesis will demonstrate how Process Lifecycle Suite connects and standardizes lifecycle execution, building quality into every stage of drug development while improving traceability, ensuring proactive compliance, and maintaining a continued state of control.

"Process validation is not a one-time event-it is an ongoing lifecycle that must remain connected and inspection-ready," said Steve Reynolds, chief revenue officer at ValGenesis. "We look forward to sharing how organizations can transform fragmented validation activities into a connected, end-to-end lifecycle strategy."

Why visit Booth No. 35?

One-on-one consultations tailored to organizational maturity, compliance, and performance goals

Strategies for implementing a digital, end-to-end process lifecycle framework

Best practices for maintaining inspection readiness through continuous lifecycle management

Methods to scale process lifecycle execution across global manufacturing networks

Attendees are invited to stop by Booth No. 35 to connect with the ValGenesis team and learn more.

About ValGenesis Inc.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the global leader in enterprise digital validation. Serving the life sciences industry for nearly two decades, ValGenesis enables companies to digitize their commissioning, qualification, and validation processes through its AI-enabled ValGenesis Smart GxP platform, which includes solutions for risk management, cleaning validation, continued process verification, and CMC development. ValGenesis helps customers worldwide reduce costs, improve compliance, and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com.

