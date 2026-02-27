Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Erdene Resource Development (TSX: ERD) (OTCQX: ERDCF) is producing at a high-grade gold project in an underexplored district in Mongolia while progressing studies and exploration on gold, copper and molybdenum prospects. The company's first mover position and strategic local partnership support continued exploration and multi-commodity growth.

Erdene Resource Development. (TSX: ERD) (OTCQX: ERDCF)

https://erdene.com/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285582

Source: CEO Clips