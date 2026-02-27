Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.02.2026 19:48 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BUZZBALLZ DROPS BIG BLUE ENERGY WITH 10FT TALL GACHA MACHINE

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BuzzBallz, the UK's fastest growing and #1 RTD brand, and unmistakable, ball-shaped drink launched a gigantic 10ft BuzzBallz gacha machine, celebrating the arrival of its newest, bluest and boldest flavour yet: Berry Cherry Limeade.

BuzzBallz reveals a giant gacha machine pop-up at Southbank, turning everyday moments into spontaneous wins and epic surprises to launch the new Berry Cherry Limeade flavour.

Landing on London's Southbank today, the massive gacha machine brought unapologetic big blue energy to the city. Fans were invited to twist, play and grab life by the ballz to unlock a wave of spontaneous wins from the game.

With over 4,000 prizes up for grabs, the gacha machine was full of surprises - including samples of the brand new flavour, exclusive merch and instant win rewards. And for one very lucky fan, it meant landing the ultimate 'Big, Blue and Ballzy' prize: a £5,000 cash win. No waiting, no strings attached - just pure, spontaneous yes energy to spend however they like.

The BuzzBallz gacha machine marks the official blue-carpet rollout of Berry Cherry Limeade in the UK, with the new flavour delivering a refreshing burst of flavour to BuzzBallz' iconic on-the-go cocktail range. Expect bright cherry, bold blue raspberry and a zesty hint of lemon & lime.

Jess Scheerhorn, President, of BuzzBallz Business Unit, at Sazerac said: "Spontaneous fun is at the heart of BuzzBallz, and what better way to celebrate than with what might be the biggest-ever gacha machine? We know the UK has been waiting for the full roll-out of Berry Cherry Limeade - you spoke, and we listened! It's time to grab life by the fruity ballz."

BuzzBallz is available nationwide in leading supermarkets and off licenses for a suggested retail price of £3.99. For all the latest BuzzBallz UK updates, follow the brand on Instagram.

About BuzzBallz:

Since its founding in 2009, BuzzBallz has been a leader of innovation and originality in the ready-to-drink cocktail industry. The #1 selling single serve premixed cocktail brand in the U.S., BuzzBallz's iconic round shape and bold, bar-strength offerings are perfect for today's grab and go lifestyle.

BuzzBallz launched in the UK in 2022 and in early 2024, Sazerac took on the UK distribution. Since then, the brand's popularity has skyrocketed. The brand's top-selling flavours, Strawberry 'Rita, Tequila 'Rita, and Chili Mango have quickly become consumer favourites.

*Source: Nielsen Retail Total Coverage, 52 w.e. 24th January 2026; #1 Brand based on value; fastest growing based on Value & Unit change vs PY

Learn more: https://www.buzzballz.com/uki/ and on Instagram @buzzballz_uki.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922376/Buzzball.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/buzzballz-drops-big-blue-energy-with-10ft-tall-gacha-machine-302699866.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.