Estimating Edge Earns Praise and Recognition From Construction Professionals
ACCESS Newswire
27.02.2026 20:26 Uhr
Estimating Edge Earns Praise and Recognition From Construction Professionals

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Estimating Edge, provider of The EDGE, a leading takeoff and estimating solution and part of the Foundation Software portfolio, continues to earn praise from construction professionals for helping teams estimate bigger jobs while delivering responsive customer support and effective training.

Backed by more than 30 years of industry expertise, The EDGE helps contractors in the roofing, fireproofing and concrete trades (among others) reduce manual processes and increase profitability. It's a promise that resonates with customers across the country.

"The EDGE provides a good product for landing jobs," says Tracy B., an Estimating Edge customer, "I found the customer support to be on top of their game - very knowledgeable and helpful. They called back and actually communicated."

Quality customer support is a recurring theme in the reviews - the team is consistently described as responsive, knowledgeable and genuinely invested in each customer's success.

"Customer support has always been 100%," says Chelsea K, another user of The EDGE. "We are all still learning and finding ways to do MORE with the software each day."

Training is another standout benefit of The EDGE, with users reporting that estimators and project managers quickly gain the confidence to adopt new digital workflows.

"The training has been outstanding - customer support A+," says Heather J. "The EDGE is streamlining our estimates and our bidding process. Glad we finally decided to implement this software."

As reviews continue to roll in, Estimating Edge remains focused on what matters most: helping specialty contractors win more work, run more precise operations and build stronger businesses - one bid at a time.

To learn more about The EDGE, visit estimatingedge.com.

About Estimating Edge

Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, email sales@estimatingedge.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, expense & pay management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Estimating Edge



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/estimating-edge-earns-praise-and-recognition-from-construction-pr-1141984

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
