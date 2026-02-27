Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - This March, communities across the country will unite in support of the St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants in the U.S., in a nationwide effort to Conquer Kids' Cancer. From local schools, fire and police departments, pubs and restaurants, workplaces, and community centers, volunteers of all ages will host head-shaving events and fundraisers, turning acts of solidarity into critical research funding.

Throughout the month of March, hundreds of events will bring together more than 4,000 supporters who will shave their heads, volunteer, donate and stand in solidarity with kids battling cancer. Together, these gatherings represent a powerful grassroots movement - one that continues to grow year after year and unites communities in a shared commitment to better outcomes for children.

Every two minutes, a child is diagnosed with cancer somewhere in the world, and in the United States it remains the leading cause of death by disease among children. Behind each diagnosis is a family suddenly navigating hospital stays, treatment decisions, and an uncertain future.

"March is a powerful reminder of what happens when communities come together with purpose," shares Kathleen Ruddy, St. Baldrick's CEO. "Across the country, we see neighbors, schools, first responders, and local businesses stepping up in extraordinary ways to stand with children facing cancer. These events are more than fundraisers - they're visible demonstrations of hope, strength, and a shared determination to create better outcomes for kids and families."

Every effort - whether large or small - helps move the mission forward. Supporters can get involved by:

Being a Champion for Kids - Shave your head in solidarity, host a fundraiser, or rally your community to raise money for lifesaving research.

- Shave your head in solidarity, host a fundraiser, or rally your community to raise money for lifesaving research. Leading the Movement - Host a head-shaving event, community fundraiser, or creative challenge that mobilizes your friends, coworkers, or neighbors around a shared cause.

- Host a head-shaving event, community fundraiser, or creative challenge that mobilizes your friends, coworkers, or neighbors around a shared cause. Powering the Mission - Volunteer to help bring local events to life and create meaningful experiences for families.

- Volunteer to help bring local events to life and create meaningful experiences for families. Fueling Breakthroughs - Make a donation that supports innovative childhood cancer research focused on safer treatments and better outcomes for every child.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $369 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital - you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now - and those diagnosed in the future - will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks.org and help ConquerKidsCancer.

