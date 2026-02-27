Guardian Roofing: Insurance Claims & Roofing: What Homeowners Need to Know After Winter Storms

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation Shares Expert Guidance to Help Homeowners Protect Their Homes and Avoid Costly Mistakes

SEATTLE, WA AND PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / After a season of winter storms across the Pacific Northwest, many homeowners are discovering roof damage long after the ice or snow melts -leading to confusion, stress, and uncertainty about insurance claims. Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, a trusted home services leader in the region, is offering expert guidance to help homeowners understand the insurance claims process and make informed decisions after winter weather events.

"Winter storms can cause hidden roof damage that isn't immediately visible from the ground," said Mat Rzucidlo, President of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "We often see homeowners delay action, not realizing that small issues-like lifted shingles or compromised flashing-can turn into major leaks or structural problems if left unaddressed."

Common Winter Storm Roof Damage

Even when damage isn't obvious, winter storms can impact roofs in several ways:

Ice dams that force water under shingles and into the home

Wind-driven rain that exploits existing weak points

Freeze-thaw cycles that crack shingles and sealants

Heavy snow loads that stress aging roofing systems

What Homeowners Should Do First

Guardian recommends homeowners take the following steps after winter storms:

Document everything - Take photos of visible damage and keep records of weather events. Schedule a professional inspection - A qualified roofing professional can identify hidden damage and provide documentation for insurance claims. Avoid quick fixes or unverified contractors - Temporary repairs without proper assessment can complicate insurance claims. Understand your policy - Coverage varies widely; homeowners should review deductibles, exclusions, and claim timelines.

Navigating the Insurance Claims Process

Insurance claims related to roofing can be complex. Guardian advises homeowners to work with contractors experienced in insurance-related repairs who can:

Provide detailed inspection reports and photos

Communicate clearly about what damage is storm-related versus wear-and-tear

Help homeowners understand scope-of-work estimates without inflating or misrepresenting claims

"A reputable contractor's role is to advocate for accuracy and transparency-not to pressure homeowners or insurers," Rzucidlo added. "Our goal is to help homeowners make informed decisions that protect both their homes and their financial well-being."

Long-Term Protection Matters

Beyond immediate repairs, Guardian encourages homeowners to think long-term by:

Addressing ventilation and insulation issues that contribute to ice dams

Scheduling regular roof inspections, especially after severe weather

Investing in preventative maintenance to extend roof lifespan

With decades of experience serving homeowners across Washington and Oregon, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation continues to prioritize education, safety, and trust-especially during peak storm recovery seasons.

