Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV: PRG) (OTCQB: PREIF) (the "Company" or "Precipitate") is pleased to announce that it has completed improvements to existing property access routes and commenced preparations of new drill site locations within the Pueblo Grande Norte Zone of the Company's 100% owned Pueblo Grande Project ("Pueblo Grande" or the "Project") in central Dominican Republic. See photos below. In addition, the Company has signed a drill contract with Energold Group ("Energold"), whereby the drill company has confirmed the availability of an in-country diamond drill rig and crew prepared to commence mobilization upon completion of the site preparations.

Completion of access improvements and drill pad construction in the coming weeks will enable timely mobilization of the drill rig and crew, positioning the Company to commence diamond drilling immediately thereafter. Further details on the mobilization of the drill rig and/or the commencement of drilling will be disclosed in due course.





Photo 1: Cleared access path

Photo 2: Completed drill pad preparations

The target area is fully permitted for drilling and the pending diamond drilling campaign will be designed to systematically test a newly identified, and untested cluster of induced polarization ("IP") geophysical chargeability anomalies collectively measuring about 800 metres north-south by more than 450 metres east-west, loosely centred at depths that range from 100 to 330 metres from surface. The chargeability anomaly remains open in both the east and west directions. Using 2D Quantitative Vertical IP Sections, the interpreted shape of the chargeability high anomalies suggests an epithermal alteration system having a shallow south dipping alteration blanket or 'lithocap' (> 25 mv/v chargeability threshold), with perhaps up to three semi-discrete strong internal east-west tending sub-horizontal lobes (> 30 mv/v readings, up to 50 mv/v locally) and possible underlying vertical 'feeder structures' (as delineated by both moderate to strong chargeability and resistivity readings). See the Company's news release dated January 22, 2026.

Energold is a well-established international drilling contractor with substantial operational experience throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, including extensive prior work in various regions of the Dominican Republic. The selected diamond drill rig is currently in-country and available and expected to be mobilized to site shortly. Energold's experienced Dominican workforce are familiar with Project specific operating conditions and the selected rig is well suited for the anticipated drill hole depths and ground conditions.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Moore, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Precipitate Gold Corporation, a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Moore is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101. The QP has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Precipitate Gold:

Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Dominican Republic, including its 100% owned Juan de Herrera project located immediately adjacent to GoldQuest Mining's Romero Project, its 100% owned Pueblo Grande project located immediately adjacent to the Pueblo Viejo mine operated by Barrick Mining, and its 100% owned Ponton project located 30km east of the Pueblo Viejo mine. Precipitate is also actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value, in other favourable jurisdictions.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.precipitategold.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Precipitate Gold Corp.,

"Jeffrey Wilson"

President & CEO

