27.02.2026 23:14 Uhr
Prime Delta Corp: PrimeDelta Corp. to Launch Fully Compliant Layer-1 Blockchain, DEL Token, and dUSD Stablecoin for the Tokenization of Securities and Real World Assets

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / PrimeDelta Corp., a leading innovator in fintech and blockchain solutions, today announced the upcoming launch of its proprietary Layer-1 blockchain platform. The network will be anchored by the DEL token, a native digital asset powering the ecosystem, and the dUSD stablecoin, fully backed and designed for seamless compliance.

The PrimeDelta Chain will offer scalable, secure, and regulatory-ready infrastructure, empowering real-world tokenization of assets. DEL will serve as the network's utility token, facilitating transactions, governance, and staking. Meanwhile, dUSD will deliver a stable, regulatory-compliant digital currency pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar.

"PrimeDelta is committed to setting a new standard for compliant blockchain infrastructure," said Jason Lake, CEO of PrimeDelta Corp. "The DEL token and dUSD stablecoin will ensure both innovation and compliance are a critical bridge between the digital and regulatory worlds," further added Mr. Lake.

PrimeDelta expects the launch of its complete infrastructure for Q3 2026.

The market for tokenized securities is on the verge of significant expansion, with institutional investors increasingly seeking compliant and efficient platforms for digitized equity and debt instruments. PrimeDelta's blockchain will provide a regulatory-compliant environment where real-world assets such as company shares, bonds, and other securities can be tokenized and traded. By launching the DEL token and dUSD stablecoin, PrimeDelta aims to unlock liquidity, streamline compliance, and usher in a new era for tokenized securities.

According to industry research, the tokenized securities market is projected to exceed $16 trillion by 2030, as traditional financial assets increasingly migrate on-chain. PrimeDelta intends to capitalize on this rapid growth, providing a robust, compliant framework for issuers and investors alike. By introducing DEL and dUSD within a fully regulated ecosystem, PrimeDelta is positioned to be a key player in transforming capital markets, offering efficiency, transparency, and global liquidity.

For further information, visit https://primedelta.io/

About Prime Delta Corporation

PrimeDelta is a pioneering fintech innovator focused on building compliant, blockchain-based financial ecosystems. The company's Layer-1 blockchain platform will host the DEL token, a utility asset powering network operations, and dUSD, a fully-backed stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. By merging innovation with regulatory clarity, PrimeDelta aims to bridge traditional finance and digital assets, enabling safe, efficient tokenization.

Contact: info@primedelta.io

SOURCE: Prime Delta Corp



