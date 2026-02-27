Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Lisa McDonald, Executive Director, Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC"), and her team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate the opening of PDAC 2026.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0dqw58dBh8

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that employs more than 724,000, and contributed $156 billion to Canada's GDP in 2024 (Natural Resources Canada, February 2025). Currently representing over 8,200 members around the world, PDAC's work centres on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector.

PDAC 2026: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention will take place from March 1-4 in Toronto, Canada. The convention brings together an ever-growing audience of more than 27,000 attendees from over 125 countries for its educational programming, networking events, business opportunities and fun.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285754

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange