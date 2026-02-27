Epique Realty: Epique Era Begins at 2026 Shareholders Summit

Free event designed exclusively for Epique agents, bringing together the people building, backing, and scaling the industry's fastest-growing brokerage.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / The Epique Era has arrived for the second annual Epique Realty Shareholders Summit March 3-4 at the Bayou Music Center in Houston. This year's theme represents more than growth, it marks a shift and a transition from disruption to dominance-a defining inflection point in the company's evolution.

This exclusive, high-impact, two-day gathering is designed solely for Epique agents and shareholders. It is where growth meets governance and strategy is revealed, where innovation meets infrastructure, process is quantified, and the future of the company is articulated with clarity and conviction. The Epique Shareholders Summit is where the next chapter is defined.

"This year Epique is defining a clear path towards our public offering. We are building something that outlives trends. In less than 3 years we built the fastest growing cloud brokerage in history. Our focus and momentum in 2026 has shifted to more disciplined growth as we build a company prepared for the public markets," said Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder.

Leadership That Is Defining the Industry

The Summit will be anchored by Epique's award-winning executive team, whose leadership has been recognized nationally for technological innovation and operational excellence.

In 2025, Epique Realty's founding team received the Stevie Gold Awards for Technology Excellence, earning honors as Business Technology Management Team of the Year and Artificial Intelligence Management Team of the Year. The company was also named 2025 Top Real Estate AI Startup by Inman and received multiple Globee Awards for AI and Innovation.

Joshua Miller was recently ranked on the 2026 Swanepoel Power 200 and continues to be recognized as a multi-year HousingWire Tech Trendsetter and Vanguard. His leadership has consistently positioned Epique at the forefront of AI adoption within real estate.

Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder, has been named a 2025 Global Woman of Influence and received multiple Gold Stevie Awards, including Most Innovative Woman of the Year. Under her financial stewardship, Epique has scaled responsibly while laying the groundwork for capital markets readiness and long-term value creation.

Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder, is a two-time HousingWire Rising Star and Inman Future Leader. Beyond operational leadership, he co-founded Epique Cares and led initiatives such as NEMO to support communities impacted by natural disasters. His work reflects Epique's commitment to impact alongside performance.

A Year of Acceleration

Epique's trajectory continues to redefine and exceed expectations within the brokerage landscape.

The company debuted on the 2024 T360 Mega 1000 with national rankings including:

#23 by Agent Count

#31 by Transaction Sides

#52 by Sales Volume with $4.29 billion

Momentum continued through 2025, with more than 23,000 transactions and over $7 billion in total sales volume. Epique is now open in all fifty states, has expanded into Canada, and continues to scale its proprietary technology ecosystem. Further validating its position as a technology-forward brokerage, Epique was recently named a 2026 HousingWire TECH100 Real Estate Winner for its Epique Cloud 2.0 platform.

From Disruption to Durable Infrastructure

The Epique Era centers on systems, governance, capital markets readiness, and the strategic roadmap toward becoming a publicly traded SaaS-driven ecosystem in 2026. The brokerage remains the engine, while the broader technology platform continues to scale in parallel.

"The energy, innovation, and commitment across this organization are extraordinary," said Christopher Miller. "And we are building the future, intentionally."

Janice Delcid added, "Our growth has been momentous. Now we are pairing that growth with structure and financial stewardship designed for longevity. The next chapter is about strengthening the foundation while expanding the vision."

A Defining Moment

Attendance is limited exclusively to agents and shareholders, reinforcing the strong engagement and commitment of Epique's agent-owners and underscoring the Summit's role as a strategic working session rather than a promotional conference.

Within the walls of the Bayou Music Center, shareholders will not simply celebrate progress. They will examine performance, review strategy, and align around the next phase of enterprise execution. The conversations taking place will shape the next phase of the company's evolution.

The Epique Era is now.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing, agent-owned real estate brokerages in the United States and the industry's first AI-certified brokerage. Operating in all fifty states and Canada with over 4,000 agents, Epique is shaping the future of real estate. Its revolutionary agent-first economic model with proprietary AI technology, over 80 free included benefits, and a culture rooted in radical generosity and innovation is led by its visionary co-founders. As the company advances toward its planned 2026 public offering, Epique continues to harness the technology to build a more equitable, empowered, and successful future for real estate professionals. BeEpique

