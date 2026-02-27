Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Gelum Resources Ltd. (CSE: GMR) (OTCQB: GMRCF) ("Gelum" or the "Company") reports that it has entered into an letter of intent under which Gelum can earn a 100% interest in the Las Tinajas Gold Project ("Las Tinajas") covering 2,600 hectares (the "Concessions") in the north end of the Maricunga Gold Belt, Chile. Las Tinajas is located 120km northeast of Copiapó, in the Atacama Region of northern Chile (Figure 1).

Gelum CEO Henk Van Alphen stated, "Gelum is entering a new phase of corporate development. The acquisition of Las Tinajas is an event that will radically transform Gelum into a premier gold exploration company with a South American focus. We have had the people and partners within Gelum, and now we have the asset to greatly add shareholder value."

Las Tinajas Highlights

Las Tinajas is located at the north end of the Maricunga Belt, the largest gold belt in Chile, extending for 200 km with both porphyry and high-sulphidation types of mineralization containing a total of 103 million ounces*. The Las Tinajas 2600 Ha claim block lies between 3,600-4,000 metres above sea level and is accessible via a Codelco-maintained mining road. Gold mineralization at Las Tinajas is associated with silicified porphyry intrusions and associated diatreme breccias. Skarn features also occur in adjacent metasedimentary units. Since 1986, 64 drillholes totaling 10,990m have been drilled in three campaigns, the most recent being 16 holes totaling 2,831m drilled in 2024-2025 by Horizon Mining SA. Multiple historical holes have significant intervals of >1g/t gold, with several ending in >=1g/t gold, including (all are end of hole):

43m of 1.18 g/t Au (DT06)

35m of 1.23 g/t Au (TT014)

26m of 2.09 g/t Au (TT004)

58m of 1.42 g/t Au (TT027)

82m of 0.93 g/t Au (TDH-010)

Only a small portion of the claim block has been drilled. There is significant potential to expand the known mineralized centres associated with the diatreme breccia. In addition, the drilling has not tested the favourable contact between the diatreme breccia and calcareous, reactive metasediments to the west. A thin layer of post-mineral volcanic material covers about 40% of the claims and obscures broad zones of hydrothermal and skarn alteration.

Readers are cautioned that descriptions of historical drilling results reported here should be viewed primarily as a guidance for exploration drilling. The qualified person for this release has not done sufficient work to independently verify the historical sampling results described above.

Las Tinajas Details

Gold is associated with potassic, silicic and sericite alteration of a central, dacitic, diatreme breccia, with alteration/mineralization extending into adjacent calcareous sedimentary units. Gold occurs freely and as inclusions within disseminated pyrite-sphalerite-tennantite. The most intense sericitic alteration coincides with gold-zinc mineralization and a gold soil anomaly of >500 ppb. The diatreme and associated surface alteration clearly extends to the west, north and east and offers excellent potential to increase the target size as indicated by numerous drill holes ending in mineralization.

Porphyry-style quartz veinlets with anomalous gold values occur in one drill hole that intercepted a weakly mineralized dacite porphyry plug and rhyolite dikes, suggesting presence of an Au-Cu-Mo dacite porphyry at depth, below the limits of historical drilling. In addition, clasts within the diatreme breccia host quartz stockworks that are closely similar in character to those in the porphyry gold deposits of the Maricunga belt.

An IP survey (dipole-dipole) completed in 1994 outlined two strong (>40 millirad) northwest-trending chargeability zones spaced one kilometre apart, of which the southern anomaly coincided with known mineralization but was only drill-tested at the northwest end. The anomaly remains open and untested to the southeast.

Las Tinajas Upcoming Work

A planned two-phase work programme is intended to firstly validate the historical data and expand surface exploration, and then second, expand drill-defined mineralization in order to complete an anticipated maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate. Extensions to the mineralized central diatreme are the priority drill targets. In addition, Gelum will start preliminary metallurgical work on representative mineralized samples to establish basic recovery parameters.

Option Agreement Details

Gelum has entered into a letter of intent with an arms-length party in Chile to acquire a 100% interest in Las Tinajas whereby Gelum, or a Chilean subsidiary of Gelum, will perform due diligence on the Vendors, the Concessions, and related matters, and by the Vendors on Gelum (the "Due Diligence"). The Vendors granted Gelum an exclusive period during which Gelum will undertake Due Diligence and Gelum has reached the point in its Due Diligence that it believes that it will move ahead with the Vendors to finalize a definitive agreement (the "Option Agreement").

Subject to satisfactory completion of Due Diligence by Gelum, Gelum and the Vendors would execute the Option Agreement whereby the Vendors have agreed to sell to Gelum (or a Chilean subsidiary of Gelum) one hundred percent (100%) of the Concessions, free and clear of all liens, charges and encumbrances, for a consideration of USD 9,000,000, to be paid as follows:

Payment schedule

Due dates



Cash (USD)



Work commitment

First

On Closing

$ 100,000





Second

6 months after closing

$ 200,000





Third

12 months after closing

$ 500,000





Fourth

24 months after closing

$ 1,000,000



US $2,000,000

Fifth

36 months after closing

$ 2,000,000



US $1,000,000

Sixth

48 months after closing

$ 5,200,000









TOTAL

$ 9,000,000



US $3,000,000*

*includes minimum of 4000metres of drilling



All payments following the first payment of USD 100,000 at closing are at the option of Gelum.

The Option Agreement will be in a form generally common for mineral property purchase options in Chile, including comprehensive representations and warranties by the Vendors as to the status of the Concessions, the corporate status and power of each of the parties, comprehensive covenants and other protections for the benefit of the parties.

The Company expects to close its previously announced unit financing (see February 5, 2026 news release) by March 6, 2026. Net proceeds of the financing will be used for general working capital and may be used for the first payment of USD 100,000 under the Option Agreement, if such agreement is then-finalized.

Qualified Person

John Drobe, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis of this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Drobe is not independent of the Company as he is a consultant for the Company.

