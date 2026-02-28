Global Education Communities Corp: GECC Reports Director Election Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Global Education Communities Corp. ("GECC" or the "Company") (TSX:GEC)(OTCQX International:GECSF) reports the director election voting results from its annual general meeting held today. All of the director nominees, as listed in the management information circular dated January 12, 2026, were elected. Proxy voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:

Votes in Favor Votes Witheld Toby Chu 98.47% 1.53% Tony David 100.00% 0.00% Derek Feng 99.97% 0.03% May Hsu 100.00% 0.00% Troy Rice 99.97% 0.03% Shane Weir 100.00% 0.00%

Please see the report of voting results filed today under GECC's profile on SEDAR+ for the results of the other matters voted on by shareholders at the meeting.

About GECC:

For nearly 32 years, GECC has been a leader in Canada's education and student housing landscape. Serving a vibrant community of nearly 10,000 domestic and international students annually, GECC operates across 24 student housing apartments, campuses, and offices in Canada and abroad.

Student housing and education super-centres:

GECC is committed to solving Metro Vancouver's critical student housing challenges under the GEC Living brand. GECC specializes in developing and managing off-campus student-centric rental apartments and pioneering the concept of education super-centres. The GEC portfolio, comprising both operational properties and development budgets for the pipeline, exceeds $1.3 billion. GECC provides housing solutions to 95 schools in Metro Vancouver, serving domestic and international students from across Canada and 79 countries worldwide. Visit us at: www.gecliving.com.

Education Services

GECC was the owner of Sprott Shaw College until its divestiture in August 2025. GECC's current academic division includes SSLC Language College, SSLC Business College (formerly Vancouver International College) and CIBT School of Business & Technology. These institutions offer a diverse range of business programs and ESL programs (English as a Second Language) designed to meet the evolving needs of international learners. Visit us at: www.studySSLC.com.

As part of its infrastructure, GECC also owns Global Education Alliance Inc. This student recruitment agency connects students with top-tier North American schools and places students into GECC's student housing properties. Irix Design is a leading design and media communications firm based in Vancouver.

