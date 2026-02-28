Anzeige
Samstag, 28.02.2026
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
WKN: A0B7XJ | ISIN: CA5503721063 | Ticker-Symbol: GXD
Tradegate
27.02.26 | 21:39
27,120 Euro
+1,04 % +0,280
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
28.02.2026 00:36 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 299,188 to 854,667,165 common shares with voting rights as of February 27, 2026. The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from January 31, 2026 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units. During this period, the Company did not purchase any shares for cancelation under its Normal Course Issuer Bid program.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with three operating mines in Brazil and Chile. We produce commodities that support modern infrastructure and electrification. Our strategic vision is to become a top ten global copper producer. To get there, we are executing a clear growth strategy, which includes advancing one of the world's largest copper, gold, and silver projects in the Vicuña District on the border of Argentina and Chile, where we hold a 50% interest. Lundin Mining has a proven track record of value creation through resource growth, operational excellence, and responsible development. The Company's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (LUN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (LUMI). Learn more at www.lundinmining.com.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 27, 2026 at 3:30 Pacific Time.

For further information, please contact: Stephen Williams, Vice President, Investor Relations: +1 604 806 3074; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lundin-mining-announces-updated-share-capital-302700070.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
