Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Visit IMPACT Silver Corp (TSXV: IPT) (OTCQB: ISVLF) at Booth #2505 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

ABOUT IMPACT SILVER IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) is a successful producer-explorer with two mining projects in Mexico. 1/ Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District: IMPACT owns 100% of the 211 km2 Zacualpan project in central Mexico where four producing underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central 500 tpd Guadalupe processing plant. 2/ To the south, the Capire Project includes a 200 tpd processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine with an NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of over 4.5 million ounces silver, 48 million lbs zinc and 21 million lbs lead in 1,786,000 tonnes grading 79g/t Ag, 1.22% Zn and 0.54% Pb (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016, for details and QP statement). Company engineers are reviewing Capire for a potential restart of operations to leverage improving commodity prices. Over the past 19 years, IMPACT has developed multiple exploration zones into commercial production and has produced over 13.7 million ounces of silver, generating revenue of more than $307 million, with no long-term debt. 3/ Plomosas Zinc-Lead-Silver District: Plomosas is a high-grade zinc producer in northern Mexico with exploration upside potential. The Company recently restarted mining operations and is ramping up production. Exploration potential at Plomosas is along the 6 km long structure. This is in addition to other exploration targets on the 3,019-hectare property including untested copper-gold targets with indications of high-grade material at surface. Regionally, Plomosas lies in the same mineral belt as some of the largest carbonate replacement deposits in the world. George Gorzynski, PEng, a director of the Company, is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

