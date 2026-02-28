Snellville, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - As CarlinVision celebrates its 50th year in 2026, the practice continues to set a gold standard in vision correction with its highly personalized, physician-led LASIK experience. Founded in 1977 by Dr. Richard Carlin, CarlinVision has become a trusted name in eye care throughout Georgia, performing more than 11,000 LASIK procedures with an unwavering commitment to safety, precision, and patient comfort.

What truly distinguishes CarlinVision's LASIK program is Dr. Carlin's hands-on involvement at every stage of care. Unlike many practices where critical steps are delegated, Dr. Carlin personally conducts all measurements, pre-operative evaluations, the LASIK procedure itself, and post-operative follow-up visits. This continuity ensures that patients receive consistent, expert oversight from consultation through recovery.

"LASIK is not just a procedure-it's a life-changing experience," said Dr. Carlin. "I believe patients deserve to know exactly who is caring for their eyes at every step. By personally overseeing the entire process, I can ensure the highest level of precision, safety, and trust."

CarlinVision is also one of the only practices in the area with a fully equipped LASIK surgical suite located directly within its Snellville office. This in-house capability eliminates the need for patients to travel to outside facilities and allows for a more streamlined, comfortable experience. Family members are welcome to remain on-site during the procedure, where they can relax in the LASIK suite, watch the surgery live on a television monitor, and enjoy snacks and refreshments while supporting their loved one.

Supporting Dr. Carlin is a highly trained LASIK team consisting of four dedicated LASIK surgical technicians and one Vision Correction Facilitator. Notably, two of CarlinVision's LASIK technicians-and many additional staff members-have personally undergone LASIK themselves, offering patients firsthand reassurance and insight throughout their journey.

"Many members of our team chose LASIK for themselves," Dr. Carlin added. "That speaks volumes about the confidence we have in the technology we use and the care we provide. When your care team truly believes in the procedure, it creates a powerful level of trust."

About Carlin Vision:

CarlinVision was founded in 1977 by Dr. Richard Carlin, a board-certified ophthalmologist and Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology with extensive credentials in refractive and cataract surgery. A native of Highland Park, Illinois, Dr. Carlin earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine and completed his ophthalmology residency at the University of Michigan. After serving as a physician in the United States Navy in Key West, Florida, he established CarlinVision in Lawrenceville before relocating the practice to Snellville in 1980, where it has served the Georgia community for nearly five decades.

Today, CarlinVision remains committed to combining advanced technology, surgical expertise, and a deeply personal approach to care, helping patients see clearly and live confidently for generations to come.

To learn more or schedule a complimentary LASIK evaluation, visit www.carlinvision.com or contact CarlinVision today at (770) 979-2020.

