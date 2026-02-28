Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, it intends to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement to up to $550,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of up to 9,166,667 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") sold at a price of $0.06 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.07 for a period of three years from the closing date of the Offering.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance exploration work at the Arapaima Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley and general working capital.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month and one day hold period. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Offering, all in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

None of the securities sold under the Offering have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. is a Canadian company advancing the exploration and development of critical minerals essential to the clean-energy transition. The Company's primary focus is Brazil, where it controls a significant land position within the country's emerging Lithium Valley - a region recognized for its lithium, gallium, and rare-earth potential. Spark's flagship Arapaima Project spans approximately 91,900 hectares and hosts multiple targets for lithium and gallium-REE mineralization. Through systematic exploration, Spark aims to help strengthen the secure and sustainable supply of minerals that power electrification, renewable energy, and modern technologies. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices and supporting Brazil's development of a transparent, sustainable critical-minerals supply chain.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding; the expectation that the Company will receive all necessary approvals to complete the Offering; the expectation that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms disclosed; and the intended use of proceeds of the Offering.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that the Company will receive all necessary approvals to complete the Offering; that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms and timing anticipated; and that the proceeds from the Offering will be used as anticipated.

Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: that the Company will not receive the necessary approvals to complete the Offering; that the Company will not complete the Offering on the terms disclosed, or at all; that the Company will be unable to use the proceeds received from the Offering; that the Company will not yield results from its mineral properties; changes in the Company's business plans, including its planned exploration programs; that the Company may incur unanticipated costs; that the Company's operations could be adversely affected by possible future government legislation policies and controls or by changes in applicable laws and regulations. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date they were originally made. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Source: Spark Energy Minerals Inc.