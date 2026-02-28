Electronic Caregiver, inc.: Electronic Caregiver Advances the Rio Grande Health Technology Corridor, Positioning Las Cruces as a National AI Healthcare Infrastructure Hub

LAS CRUCES, NM / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Electronic Caregiver, Inc., a nationally deployed AI-driven healthcare infrastructure company headquartered in Las Cruces, announced continued expansion of its operations as part of its long-term vision to build the Rio Grande Health Technology Corridor.

While New Mexico has long been recognized for its national laboratories and aerospace programs, it has not historically produced a nationally scaled, consumer-integrated AI healthcare technology platform.

Electronic Caregiver is changing that.

The company's Addison Care platform delivers continuous AI-driven healthcare engagement into the home, integrating remote patient monitoring, TeleCare operations, longitudinal data management, payer reimbursement alignment, and family caregiver support across multiple states nationwide.

Unlike research institutions or niche aerospace ventures, Electronic Caregiver operates as a recurring-revenue commercial enterprise serving patients, clinics, home care networks, and payers across the United States.

Building the Rio Grande Health Technology Corridor

Electronic Caregiver is actively expanding its footprint across Southern New Mexico, with strategic plans to grow patient monitoring, TeleCare, logistics, and technology operations from Las Cruces to Roswell over the next 12 to 18 months.

This initiative, referred to internally as the Rio Grande Health Technology Corridor, is designed to establish Southern New Mexico as a nationally recognized AI healthcare infrastructure hub.

The expansion includes high-skill, high-wage roles across a broad range of disciplines, including:

Advanced software engineering

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

Information technology and cloud architecture

Computer vision and edge computing

IoT architectures and device orchestration

Mixed reality and user experience design

Biomechanics and physiological biometric monitoring

Health network integration and microservices infrastructure

Full-stack TeleCare operations

Nursing and clinical support

Scientific and clinical research

Payer and compliance infrastructure

Hardware and device lifecycle management

Complex logistics and national fulfillment

Commercial, consumer, and medical sales

Award-winning digital marketing and media production

Sophisticated customer service operations

Diverse accounting and financial systems

Intellectual property development

Internal capital formation

Human resources and workforce development

The company operates across disciplines that include cloud computing, LLM integration, data architecture and management, health interoperability frameworks, and real-world longitudinal engagement analytics.

Silicon Valley-Level Opportunity in Southern New Mexico

Electronic Caregiver currently employs hundreds of staff members and continues to expand hiring across technical, clinical, operational, and commercial functions.

Chief Executive Officer Anthony Dohrmann stated:

"Our goal is to build the first nationally and globally recognized commercial and health technology brand organically founded and headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico. As New Mexico's second largest city, neighboring El Paso, Texas, we see a tremendous opportunity to expand operations throughout the border region. Over the coming 12 to 18 months, we are working to strengthen patient monitoring and TeleCare operations from Las Cruces to Roswell, reinforcing the entire southern portion of the state. We are bringing Silicon Valley-level employment opportunities to fertile labor markets built on hard work ethic, sound culture, and ambitious individuals who value their hometown roots."

A National AI Healthcare Infrastructure Platform

Electronic Caregiver's platform integrates consumer-facing AI engagement with healthcare reimbursement models, enabling daily adherence support, early identification of health status changes, safety and security monitoring, and longitudinal care oversight.

The company has completed over 100 pilot deployments across multiple verticals, secured national payer taxonomy approvals, and continues to scale patient engagement nationwide.

Electronic Caregiver partners alongside major global technology leaders while maintaining platform independence and operational control, positioning itself as a durable infrastructure layer in the evolving AI-first healthcare ecosystem.

From Research Economy to Scalable Infrastructure

New Mexico has long exported scientific research and engineering talent. The Rio Grande Health Technology Corridor represents a shift toward retaining and scaling that talent within a nationally recognized commercial AI healthcare enterprise.

Electronic Caregiver's continued expansion signals a new chapter for the state: the emergence of a founder-led, nationally deployed AI healthcare infrastructure platform organically founded and headquartered in Southern New Mexico.

Scalable Research, Workforce Development, and Certification Pathways

The majority of Electronic Caregiver's workforce are graduates of New Mexico State University. Over the past 15 years, the company has maintained a sustained collaborative relationship with the university, contributing to both research development and the cultivation of a high-skill regional workforce.

In addition to published scientific research and applied health technology initiatives, Electronic Caregiver partnered with NMSU to develop an Advanced TeleCare Care Coach certification curriculum, now officially offered to students. The program prepares graduates for high-skill roles in virtual care operations, remote patient engagement, longitudinal care coordination, and AI-assisted clinical support.

This formalized pathway bridges academic training with real-world healthcare infrastructure deployment, creating a direct pipeline from university education into nationally scaled TeleCare operations.

By aligning advanced healthcare engineering, applied research, and structured workforce certification, Electronic Caregiver is demonstrating that nationally competitive AI and health technology infrastructure can be built, staffed, and scaled from Las Cruces.

