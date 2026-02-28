Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously-disclosed, fully subscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,400,000. Each of the 11,333,334 Units consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.45 per Share for a period of 18 months.

The Warrants are subject to acceleration in certain limited circumstances. For details regarding those circumstances, please see Railtown's news release dated February 9, 2026.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a standard hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash commissions of $160,000 to certain eligible arm's length finders (each, a "Finder"), equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised from purchasers introduced by such Finders, and issued an aggregate of 533,333 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") to the same Finders, equal to 8% of the number of Units sold to purchasers introduced by such Finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.30 per Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.

None of the securities referenced in this news release have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Railtown

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. builds AI developer tools and agentic frameworks that power the next generation of intelligent applications. Its Platform - including real-time ingestion (Railengine), agent development frameworks (Railtracks ADK), and advanced observability (Conductr) - helps teams build, deploy, and operate AI agents with confidence and at scale.

For more information, visit www.railtown.ai.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Private Placement, the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, and the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Such opinions, assumptions and estimates may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

***NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES.***

