Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2026) - Stark Future, the global leader in high-performance technology and electric mobility, announced a landmark advancement in Software-Dened Vehicle (SDV) technology: the ofcial rollout of Parental Control Performance Mapping for the Stark VARG MX*, Stark VARG EX, and Stark VARG SM.

As Stark Future continues to lead the electric mobility landscape toward intelligent, connected platforms, the company becomes the rst manufacturer to bridge the gap between world-class racing performance and responsible skill development, addressing what is often referred to as the "speed-to-skill" gap.

The VARG platform delivers class-leading performance of 80hp and up to 1,036 Nm of torque. Now, it also empowers parents and guardians to digitally govern motorcycle output. Through the integrated Stark VARG App, owners can set a password-protected horsepower ceiling, ensuring the motorcycle's capabilities precisely match the rider's current experience level.

"Our goal was not simply to build the world's most powerful electric motorcycles; it was to build the most capable and adaptable performance platform in motorcycling," says Anton Wass, CEO and Founder of Stark Future. "The VARG MX*, EX, and SM are the most powerful electric motorcycles in their respective categories. Now, Stark Future pairs that performance with intelligent, responsible control. By enabling parents and riders to manage and securely lock power output, the company is empowering a new generation to grow into the platform's full potential at their own pace. This is the future of motorcycling: world-class performance that is scalable, responsible, and ready for the next generation."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11413/285702_aac5899924b17b66_001full.jpg

The Evolution of the Software-Deffined Vehicle (SDV)

Unlike traditional internal combustion motorcycles that require mechanical restrictor kits or hardware modications, the Stark VARG platform is natively software-dened. This architecture enables an unprecedented level of precision, flexibility, and control:

Precision Power Management

Parents and guardians can limit output to as little as 10hp, creating a calm, controlled setting for beginners to develop throttle control and riding technique. Power can then be incrementally unlocked as competence and condence increase.

Encrypted Parental Lock

Performance settings are secured behind a third-party password, ensuring that power limits remain exclusively under guardian control and cannot be overridden by the rider.

Global Licensing Versatility

This software flexibility further enhances the VARG platform's adaptability. Already compliant with diverse international on-road licensing and registration requirements, the platform can now be instantly digitally congured to suit riders, regions, and use cases, such as rental or experience centers, at the tap of a screen.

A Vision for Responsible Innovation

By integrating intelligent performance governance into the VARG MX*, EX, and SM, Stark Future establishes a new benchmark for how high-performance brands can align with community standards, safety expectations, and structured rider development.

About Stark Future

Stark Future is a Barcelona-based premium electric motorcycle and technology manufacturer building zero-emissions machines that outperform combustion equivalents. Founded in 2020, the company combines advanced engineering with world-class design. Its flagship VARG platform represents the most powerful motocross, enduro, and supermoto motorcycles ever created. Stark Future's mission is to accelerate the industry's shift toward sustainability by delivering uncompromising technology and performance.

*Currently planned for VARG MX 1.2 - with further development for MX v1.0 availability at the beginning of April 2026

