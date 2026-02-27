King Copper Discovery Corp.: King Copper Discovery Reports on Key Technical Team Additions and Participation at Upcoming 2026 PDAC Core Shack

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Copper Discovery Corp. ("King Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: KCP) (OTCQB: TBXXF) (Frankfurt: 3RI0) is pleased to announce key additions to the technical team advancing the Colquemayo Project in Peru and participation in the upcoming Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference in Toronto, Canada.

Highlights:

Mr. Fabio Cuoco appointed as Project Manager

Mr. Javier Escudero appointed as Senior Advisor, Corporate and Social Affairs

PDAC core shack participation during Session A Booth #3116A on Sunday March 1st and Monday March 2nd

King Copper Strengthens Technical Team Additions

King Copper is pleased to announce two key appointments, Mr. Fabio Cuoco as Project Manager and Mr. Javier Escudero as Senior Advisor, Corporate and Social Affairs.

Mr. Cuoco is a geoscientist and project manager with over twenty years experience leading multi-drill rig exploration teams on mineral exploration for Tier 1 mining companies with significant Peru experience. Mr. Cuoco's work has focused on copper and porphyry copper systems and his past experience includes working as a Project Manager for Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration Peru and as Exploration Project Coordinator and Senior Geologist for Vale Exploration Peru.

Mr. Cuoco has a BSc. Geology from Campinas State University, Brazil and a MBA from Fundação Getulio Vargas, Brazil.

With a career dedicated to fostering sustainable mining and high-stakes community relations, Mr. Escudero brings deep operational and strategic expertise to the sector. During his tenure at Hudbay Peru S.A.C., he transitioned through key executive roles, including Director of Business Development and Sustainability, and Director of Government Affairs. Mr. Escudero's comprehensive understanding of the Peruvian landscape is further informed by his previous leadership tenures at global firms such as Rio Tinto, Gold Fields, and Hunt Oil.

Mr. Escudero has been instrumental in multiple projects involving public-private partnership opportunities and infrastructure enhancements within communities that enhance quality of life.

Mr. Escudero has a degree in Sociology from the Pontificia Universidad Catolica del Peru (PUCP) and also attended the GERENS Escuela de Postgrado for post graduate work.

2026 PDAC Core Shack Participation

King Copper is pleased to announce it will be participating at the 2026 PDAC Core Shack, during Session A Booth #3116A on Sunday March 1st and Monday March 2nd-

Drill core displayed was recently part of a process onsite within which the King Copper technical team relogged and reinterpreted approximately 20,000 metres of historical core in anticipation of an upcoming and fully financed 35,000-metre drill program.

The road-accessible project, of which the Company has an option to earn a 100-per-cent interest, covers 6,600 hectares with copper-gold-silver mineralization in high-sulphidation epithermal systems hosted by phreatomagmatic and hydrothermal breccias that have been emplaced into Miocene to Pliocene andesitic volcanic rocks. Intense hydrothermal alteration has been mapped over an area of 12 km by three km.

Historic drill results from Colquemayo (see King Copper news release dated July 3, 2024, for details) include an intersection that returned:

237.3 metres of 2.4 per cent copper, 0.08 gram per tonne gold and 10 g/t silver, including: 161.2 m of 3.4 per cent Cu, 0.09 g/t Au and 14 g/t Ag; and 31.3 m of 14.8 per cent Cu, 0.2 g/t Au and 47 g/t Ag.



Stock Option and Restricted Share Unit (RSU) Grant

In conjunction with the appointments the Company's Board of Directors has approved the grant of 250,000 stock options, exercisable at a price of $1.10 per common share for a period of five years and has granted 450,000 RSUs that entitle the holder to a common share of the Company. The RSUs have a two-year vesting period and expire three years from the date of grant.

On Behalf of the Company,

Jonathan Richards, Chief Executive Officer

Website: kingcopperdiscovery.com

Address: #1212 - 1030 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3M5.

For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact +1 604 229 5208 or via info@kingcopperdiscovery.com-

Statements

About King Copper Discovery Corp and Our Projects: King Copper is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on the Colquemayo copper-gold project in South America. The Company is led by a team responsible for multiple gold-copper-silver discoveries.

Forward Looking Statement: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements, including the expected use of proceeds from the Financing.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of regulatory approvals, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as legal, social, and economic conditions in Argentina and Peru, where the Company's mineral exploration properties are located. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.