Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 28.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QH9T | ISIN: CA74022D4075 | Ticker-Symbol: PRE1
Tradegate
27.02.26 | 17:16
72,50 Euro
-1,36 % -1,00
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,0073,5027.02.
73,0073,5027.02.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 20:18 Uhr
0 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Dual Listing on NYSE Texas

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Drilling Corporation ("Precision" or the "Company") (TSX:PD; NYSE:PDS) today announced that its common shares have been approved for dual listing on NYSE Texas, a fully electronic equities exchange headquartered in Dallas, Texas, which launched in March 2025.

Precision will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and trade with the same "PDS" ticker symbol on NYSE Texas, effective March 2, 2026. The Company's common shares will also continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "PD".

About Precision

Precision is a leading provider of safe and environmentally responsible High Performance, High Value services to the energy industry, offering customers access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs. Precision has commercialized an industry-leading digital technology portfolio known as Alpha that utilizes advanced automation software and analytics to generate efficient, predictable, and repeatable results for energy customers. Our drilling services are enhanced by our EverGreen suite of environmental solutions, which bolsters our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our operations. Additionally, Precision offers well service rigs, rental equipment and camps all backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel.

Additional Information

For more information about Precision, please visit our website at www.precisiondrilling.com or contact:

Lavonne Zdunich, CPA, CA
Vice President, Investor Relations
403.716.4500

800, 525 - 8th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 1G1
Website: www.precisiondrilling.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.