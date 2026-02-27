Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 28.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5GV | ISIN: CA63010G1000 | Ticker-Symbol: N13
Tradegate
27.02.26 | 18:50
1,354 Euro
+3,36 % +0,044
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANOXPLORE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NANOXPLORE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2881,34027.02.
1,2681,35027.02.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 22:18 Uhr
0 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NanoXplore Inc.: NanoXplore Corporate Announcement

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or "the Corporation") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, announced today the mutually agreed resignation of Soroush Nazarpour from its Board of Directors. The Corporation reaffirmed that it remains fully focused on executing its strategic priorities and advancing its graphene growth initiatives.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. Also, the Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the energy storage, defense, and industrial, markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, and subject to risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions based on information available at the time the assumption was made and on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors deemed appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not facts, but only predications and can generally be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "foresee", "grow", "expect", "plan", "intend", "forecast", "future", "guidance", "may", "predict", "project", "should", "strategy", "target", "will" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the relevant assumptions and risks factors set out in NanoXplore's most recent annual management discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, which may cause NanoXplore's actual results to differ materially from any projections of future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the uncertain and unpredictable condition of global economy. Any forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, NanoXplore does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Pierre Yves Terrisse
Vice-President Corporate Development
py.terrisse@nanoxplore.ca
Tel: 1 438 476-1965


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.