AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q4 and 12m of 2025 (unaudited)

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 12 months of 2025 compared to 12 months of 2024 and 31.12.2025 compared to 31.12.2024 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 12m 2025 12m 2024 Change Revenue 55 466 58 070 -4.5% Gross Profit 29 262 34 278 -14.6% Operating profit 10 435 17 248 -39.5% EBITDA 13 878 20 316 -31.7% Net profit for the period 10 034 13 673 -26.6% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 9 229 12 366 -25.4% Earnings per share (EUR) 0,26 0,34 -23.5% Operating cash flow for the period 8 170 10 092 -19.0% in thousands of EUR 31.12.2025 31.12.2024 Change Total assets 93 847 84 489 11.1% Total current assets 79 659 70 871 12.4% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 76 768 65 993 16.3% Cash and cash equivalents 6 639 7 683 -13.6% Short-term deposits over 3 months 38 311 32 007 19.7% Margin analysis, % 12m 2025 12m 2024 Change Gross profit 52.8 59.0 -10.5% Operating profit 18.8 29.7 -36.7% EBITDA 25.0 35.0 -28.6% Net profit 18.1 23.5 -23.0% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 16.6 21.3 -22.1% Financial ratios, % 31.12.2025 31.12.2024 Change ROA 10.0 15.8 -36.7% ROE 12.5 20.6 -39.3% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 4.9 3.0 63.3% Current ratio 8.6 6.6 30.3% Quick ratio 5.2 4.0 30.0%

Financial performance

The Group's sales amounted 55 466 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2025, representing a 4.5% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale decreased by 13.3%, measured in EUR.

The Group's gross profit during 12 months of 2025 amounted to 29 262 thousand EUR and decrease by 14.6% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 12 months of 2025 decreased by 10.5% compared to 12 months of 2024. The cost of sold goods increased by 10.1%.

Consolidated operating profit for 12 months of 2025 amounted to 10 435 thousand EUR, compared to 17 248 thousand EUR for 12 months of 2024, decrease by 39.5%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 18.8% for 12 months of 2025 (29.7% for 12 months of 2024). Consolidated EBITDA for 12 months of 2025 decreased by 31.7% and amounted to 13 878 thousand EUR, which is 25.0% in margin terms (20 316 thousand EUR and 35.0% for 12 months of 2024).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2025 amounted 9 229 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 12 366 thousand EUR for 12 months of 2024, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2025 was 16.6% against net profit margin 21.3% for 12 months of 2024.

Financial position

As of 31 December 2025, consolidated assets amounted to 93 847 thousand EUR representing increase by 11.1% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2024.

Trade and other receivables increased by 123 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2024 and amounted to 1 329 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2025. Inventory balance increased by 2 932 thousand EUR and amounted to 31 237 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2025.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 10 775 thousand EUR and amounted to 76 768 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2025. Current liabilities decreased by 1 414 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2025.

Investments

During 12 months of 2025 the Group's investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 805 thousand EUR, in previous year same 942 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 31 December 2025, the Group employed 1 639 employees, including 552 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2024 there were 1 655 employees, including 518 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 12 months of 2025 amounted 15 799 thousand EUR (14 155 thousand EUR in 12 months 2024). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 939 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 31.12.2025 31.12.2024 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 6 639 7 683 Short-term deposits over 3 months 2 38 311 32 007 Trade and other receivables 3 1 329 1 206 Prepayments and other tax receivables 3 2 106 1 603 Other assets 37 67 Inventories 4 31 237 28 305 Total current assets 79 659 70 871 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 313 271 Investments in associates 97 92 Investments in other shares 221 208 Deferred tax asset 3 656 3 347 Intangible assets 658 649 Investment property 859 837 Property, plant and equipment 5 8 384 8 214 Total non-current assets 14 188 13 618 TOTAL ASSETS 93 847 84 489 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current lease liabilities 2 519 2 252 Trade and other payables 6 5 506 7 031 Tax liabilities 1 267 1 423 Total current liabilities 9 292 10 706 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 0 715 Non-current lease liabilities 3 389 3 694 Non-current provisions 45 43 Total non-current liabilities 3 434 4 452 Total liabilities 12 726 15 158 Equity Share capital 7 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Unrealised exchange rate differences -18 949 -20 495 Retained earnings 85 844 76 615 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 76 768 65 993 Non-controlling interest 4 353 3 338 Total equity 81 121 69 331 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 93 847 84 489

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 4Q 2025 4Q 2024 12m 2025 12m 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Revenue from contracts with customers 9 11 087 11 581 55 466 58 070 Cost of goods sold -6 055 -4 535 -26 204 -23 792 Gross Profit 5 032 7 046 29 262 34 278 Distribution expenses -3 433 -2 637 -13 094 -11 360 Administrative expenses -1 635 -1 441 -5 635 -4 981 Other operating income 391 91 651 269 Other operating expenses -178 -263 -749 -958 Operating profit 177 2 796 10 435 17 248 Currency exchange income/(expense) 404 -458 1 141 -873 Other finance income/(expenses) 147 455 494 856 Net finance income 551 -3 1 635 -17 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 3 -2 -10 14 Profit before tax 731 2 791 12 060 17 245 Income tax expense 318 177 -2 026 -3 572 Profit for the period 1 049 2 968 10 034 13 673 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent company 948 2 655 9 229 12 366 Non-controlling interest 101 313 805 1 307 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 0,03 0,07 0,26 0,34

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 4Q 2025 4Q 2024 12m 2025 12m 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Profit for the period 1 049 2 968 10 034 13 673 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 1 301 -445 1 756 -602 Total other comprehensive income for the period 1 301 -445 1 756 -602 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2 350 2 523 11 790 13 071 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent company 2 096 2 252 10 775 11 873 Non-controlling interest 254 271 1 015 1 198

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 12m 2025 12m 2024 Cash flow from operating activities Unaudited Audited Profit for the period 10 034 13 673 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 3 443 3 068 Share of profit of equity accounted investees 10 -14 Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 61 7 Net finance income / costs -1 635 17 Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 23 -18 Provision for inventories 1 732 91 Income tax expense 2 026 3 572 Change in inventories -2 034 -5 598 Change in trade and other receivables -295 -356 Change in trade and other payables -2 217 526 Interest paid -7 -54 Income tax paid -2 971 -4 822 Net cash flow from operating activities 8 170 10 092 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 1 335 1 391 Dividends received 12 8 Purchase of other financial investments -62 530 -62 500 Proceeds from other financial investments 56 330 30 700 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment -58 22 Loans granted -11 0 Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 11 29 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -805 -942 Acquisition of intangible assets -60 -147 Net cash flow from investing activities -5 776 -31 439 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 500 4 000 Repayment of borrowings -500 -4 000 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -2 553 -2 318 Interest paid on lease liabilities -900 -739 Dividends paid 0 -603 Net cash flow from financing activities -3 453 -3 660 Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents -1 059 -25 007 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 2 7 683 32 878 Effect of translation to presentation currency 654 -23 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 2 -639 -165 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 6 639 7 683

