AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q4 and 12m of 2025 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 12 months of 2025 compared to 12 months of 2024 and 31.12.2025 compared to 31.12.2024 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR12m 202512m 2024Change
Revenue55 46658 070-4.5%
Gross Profit29 26234 278-14.6%
Operating profit10 43517 248-39.5%
EBITDA13 87820 316-31.7%
Net profit for the period10 03413 673-26.6%
Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company9 22912 366-25.4%
Earnings per share (EUR)0,260,34-23.5%
Operating cash flow for the period8 17010 092-19.0%
in thousands of EUR31.12.202531.12.2024Change
Total assets93 84784 48911.1%
Total current assets79 65970 87112.4%
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company76 76865 99316.3%
Cash and cash equivalents6 6397 683-13.6%
Short-term deposits over 3 months38 31132 00719.7%
Margin analysis, %12m 202512m 2024Change
Gross profit52.859.0-10.5%
Operating profit18.829.7-36.7%
EBITDA25.035.0-28.6%
Net profit18.123.5-23.0%
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company16.621.3-22.1%
Financial ratios, %31.12.202531.12.2024Change
ROA10.015.8-36.7%
ROE12.520.6-39.3%
Price to earnings ratio (P/E)4.93.063.3%
Current ratio8.66.630.3%
Quick ratio5.24.030.0%

Financial performance

The Group's sales amounted 55 466 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2025, representing a 4.5% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale decreased by 13.3%, measured in EUR.

The Group's gross profit during 12 months of 2025 amounted to 29 262 thousand EUR and decrease by 14.6% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 12 months of 2025 decreased by 10.5% compared to 12 months of 2024. The cost of sold goods increased by 10.1%.

Consolidated operating profit for 12 months of 2025 amounted to 10 435 thousand EUR, compared to 17 248 thousand EUR for 12 months of 2024, decrease by 39.5%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 18.8% for 12 months of 2025 (29.7% for 12 months of 2024). Consolidated EBITDA for 12 months of 2025 decreased by 31.7% and amounted to 13 878 thousand EUR, which is 25.0% in margin terms (20 316 thousand EUR and 35.0% for 12 months of 2024).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2025 amounted 9 229 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 12 366 thousand EUR for 12 months of 2024, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2025 was 16.6% against net profit margin 21.3% for 12 months of 2024.

Financial position

As of 31 December 2025, consolidated assets amounted to 93 847 thousand EUR representing increase by 11.1% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2024.

Trade and other receivables increased by 123 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2024 and amounted to 1 329 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2025. Inventory balance increased by 2 932 thousand EUR and amounted to 31 237 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2025.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 10 775 thousand EUR and amounted to 76 768 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2025. Current liabilities decreased by 1 414 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2025.

Investments

During 12 months of 2025 the Group's investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 805 thousand EUR, in previous year same 942 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 31 December 2025, the Group employed 1 639 employees, including 552 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2024 there were 1 655 employees, including 518 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 12 months of 2025 amounted 15 799 thousand EUR (14 155 thousand EUR in 12 months 2024). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 939 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EURNote31.12.202531.12.2024
UnauditedAudited
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents26 6397 683
Short-term deposits over 3 months238 31132 007
Trade and other receivables31 3291 206
Prepayments and other tax receivables32 1061 603
Other assets 3767
Inventories431 23728 305
Total current assets 79 65970 871
Non-current assets
Non-current receivables 313271
Investments in associates 9792
Investments in other shares 221208
Deferred tax asset 3 6563 347
Intangible assets 658649
Investment property 859837
Property, plant and equipment58 3848 214
Total non-current assets 14 18813 618
TOTAL ASSETS 93 84784 489
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current lease liabilities 2 5192 252
Trade and other payables65 5067 031
Tax liabilities 1 2671 423
Total current liabilities 9 29210 706
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liability 0715
Non-current lease liabilities 3 3893 694
Non-current provisions 4543
Total non-current liabilities 3 4344 452
Total liabilities 12 72615 158
Equity
Share capital73 6003 600
Share premium 4 9674 967
Statutory reserve capital 1 3061 306
Unrealised exchange rate differences -18 949-20 495
Retained earnings 85 84476 615
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 76 76865 993
Non-controlling interest 4 3533 338
Total equity 81 12169 331
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 93 84784 489

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EURNote4Q 20254Q 202412m 202512m 2024
UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedAudited
Revenue from contracts with customers911 08711 58155 46658 070
Cost of goods sold -6 055-4 535-26 204-23 792
Gross Profit 5 0327 04629 26234 278
Distribution expenses -3 433-2 637-13 094-11 360
Administrative expenses -1 635-1 441-5 635-4 981
Other operating income 39191651269
Other operating expenses -178-263-749-958
Operating profit 1772 79610 43517 248
Currency exchange income/(expense) 404-4581 141-873
Other finance income/(expenses) 147455494856
Net finance income 551-31 635-17
Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 3-2-1014
Profit before tax 7312 79112 06017 245
Income tax expense 318177-2 026-3 572
Profit for the period 1 0492 96810 03413 673
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Parent company 9482 6559 22912 366
Non-controlling interest 1013138051 307
Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR)80,030,070,260,34

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EURNote4Q 20254Q 202412m 202512m 2024
UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedAudited
Profit for the period 1 0492 96810 03413 673
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations1 301-4451 756-602
Total other comprehensive income for the period 1 301-4451 756-602
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2 3502 52311 79013 071
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Parent company 2 0962 25210 77511 873
Non-controlling interest 2542711 0151 198

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EURNote12m 202512m 2024
Cash flow from operating activities UnauditedAudited
Profit for the period 10 03413 673
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 3 4433 068
Share of profit of equity accounted investees 10-14
Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 617
Net finance income / costs -1 63517
Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 23-18
Provision for inventories 1 73291
Income tax expense 2 0263 572
Change in inventories -2 034-5 598
Change in trade and other receivables -295-356
Change in trade and other payables -2 217526
Interest paid -7-54
Income tax paid -2 971-4 822
Net cash flow from operating activities 8 17010 092
Cash flow from investing activities
Interest received 1 3351 391
Dividends received 128
Purchase of other financial investments -62 530-62 500
Proceeds from other financial investments 56 33030 700
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment -5822
Loans granted -110
Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 1129
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -805-942
Acquisition of intangible assets -60-147
Net cash flow from investing activities -5 776-31 439
Cash flow from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings 5004 000
Repayment of borrowings -500-4 000
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -2 553-2 318
Interest paid on lease liabilities -900-739
Dividends paid 0-603
Net cash flow from financing activities -3 453-3 660
Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents -1 059-25 007
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period27 68332 878
Effect of translation to presentation currency 654-23
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held2-639-165
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 6 6397 683

AS Silvano Fashion Group
Phone: +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashion.com


