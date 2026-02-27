Anzeige
WKN: A2DYQG | ISIN: SE0010415281 | Ticker-Symbol: XTL1
27.02.26 | 08:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026
Anoto Group AB: Year-End Report January - December 2025

Fourth Quarter 2025 (compared to fourth quarter 2024)

  • Net sales for the quarter amounted to MSEK 5 (6)
  • Gross margin for the quarter increased to 58% (13%)
  • Operating loss amounted to MSEK -11 (-15)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution increased to SEK -0.01 (-0.03)
  • In October 2025, Anoto Group AB entered into a secured convertible loan agreement of approximately USD 2.4 million with investors including Achilles Capital AB, Mark Stolkin, and Machroes Holdings Ltd. The loan carries 8% annual interest, matures on 1 October 2027, and is convertible at SEK 0.06 per share. It is secured by a SEK 20 million floating charge over the assets of Anoto AB and a share pledge over Anoto AB's shares in KAIT Knowledge AI Holdings Pte. Ltd. Convertible loans issued in April 2025 and June 2025 as well as the bridge loan issued in August 2025 totalling USD 1.4 million were set off against this financing.

January - December 2025 (compared to Jan-Dec 2024)

  • Net sales for the period amounted to MSEK 22 (30)
  • Gross margin for the period increased to 55% (48%)
  • Operating loss decreased to MSEK -58 (-60)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution increased to SEK -0.08 (-0.15)

The report for January - December 2025 is available in its entirety on the following address: https://www.anoto.com/investors/reports/

For further information contact:

Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the Board of Directors

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm

This information constitutes inside information as Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 27 February 2026 at 23:00 CEST.

About Anoto Group

Anoto Group AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ANOT) is a publicly held Swedish technology company and the original inventor of the digital pen and dot pattern technology. Anoto develops intelligent pens, paper and software that seamlessly bridge handwritten input and the digital world. Its core business lines include inq and Livescribe retail products as well as enterprise workflow solutions. Anoto's smartpens are used globally by students, professionals, and organizations to enhance productivity, creativity, and data capture. With a renewed focus on high-quality design, software innovation, and customer experience, Anoto is driving the next generation of digital writing.


