WKN: A407GC | ISIN: CA75867L2066 | Ticker-Symbol: CWA0
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 23:06 Uhr
Refined Energy Corp. Announces Further Extension to Marketing Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Energy Corp. (CSE: RUU | OTC: RRUUF | FRA: CWA0) ("Refined" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases on October 31, 2025, December 12, 2025, January 2, 2026 and January 15, 2026, that it is extending its engagement of RMK Marketing Inc. (address: 541 Lana Terrace, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada L5A 3B2, email: roberto@rmkmarketing.ca) ("RMK") for marketing services for an additional anticipated period of 90 days commencing on or about March 2nd, 2026 (provided that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management and the board of directors of the Company depending on, amongst other things, the efficiency of the marketing services).

As previously disclosed, RMK has and will continue, as appropriate, to co-ordinate marketing actions, maintain and optimize AdWords campaigns, adapt AdWords bidding strategies, optimize AdWords ads, provide project management and consulting services and create and optimize landing pages (the "Services"). The promotional activity undertaken by RMK has and will continue to occur on Google.

The Company will pay a fee of C$250,000 (plus applicable taxes) to RMK for the extension of the Services. The Company will not issue any securities to RMK as compensation for the Services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, RMK (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

About Refined Energy Corp.

Refined Energy Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of uranium and critical energy metal projects within tier-one jurisdictions. With its Dufferin Project located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region, the Company is advancing assets supporting the clean energy transition.

For further information, please contact
Eli Dusenbury
Chief Financial Officer
+1 (604) 398-3378
info@refinedenergy.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the expected commencement date and term of the extended Services contracted for by the Company.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the commencement date for the extended marketing activities, the efficacy of the Company's marketing program and that the Canadian Securities Exchange will not object to the Company's promotional program or use its discretion to halt the Company's promotional activities.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company's marketing program may not be as effective as anticipated by the Company, that the budget for the Company's marketing program may not be sufficient to permit the marketing activities to continue for the anticipated term, that the marketing activities may not commence on the date currently anticipated and that the Canadian Securities Exchange may object to the Company's promotional program and use its discretion to halt the Company's promotional activities or impose other penalties on the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.


