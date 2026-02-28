EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Presidio

Transaction expected to close on or about March 4, 2026

Fort Worth, TX, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FTW) ("EQV"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by EQV Group, is pleased to announce that in an extraordinary general meeting held today, EQV shareholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Presidio Investment Holdings LLC ("Presidio" or the "Company"), a differentiated oil and gas operator focused on the acquisition and optimization of mature, producing oil and natural gas assets in the United States. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The closing of the business combination is expected to occur on or about March 4, 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions, with shares of the combined entity expected to trade on NYSE under the symbol "FTW" on March 5, 2026.

Shortly following the closing of the Transaction and upon approval of the combined company Board of Directors, Presidio expects to provide formal dividend timing details aligned with its previously announced dividend framework and broader shareholder return strategy, which highlights Presidio's differentiation as an E&P company with a capital-light platform with minimal reinvestment requirements, enabling a greater portion of cash flow to be returned directly to shareholders. The strategy is underpinned by accretive acquisitions, supported by a favorable M&A environment for purchasing non-core assets at attractive returns.

About Presidio

Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Presidio is a leading operator of mature oil and gas wells across the Mid-Continent. The Company is focused exclusively on optimizing existing production and generating sustainable cash flow from low-decline, producing assets.

Dividends are not guaranteed and may be adjusted, suspended, or discontinued at the discretion of the Board of Directors based on liquidity, legal surplus, business conditions, commodity price volatility, market conditions and other factors.

About EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp.

EQV is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. EQV's sponsor is an affiliate of EQV Group, which was formed in 2022 and is an active acquirer and operator of proved developed producing oil and gas properties, and currently owns and operates more than 3,500 wells across 10 states.

