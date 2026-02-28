Fangzhou Inc.: Fangzhou and Youcare Pharmaceutical Group Form Strategic Alliance to Advance AI-Driven Chronic Care Services

BEIJING, Feb. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Youcare Pharmaceutical Group (?????? or "Youcare") (SH: 688658), a leading integrated pharmaceutical enterprise in China. The partnership aims to accelerate the digital transformation and enhancement of chronic disease services through the application of artificial intelligence ("AI").





Fangzhou and Youcare Pharmaceutical Group Form Strategic Alliance

The agreement outlines a joint commitment to applying AI across various chronic care scenarios and upgrading full-lifecycle health management solutions. The two companies plan to build a more accessible, efficient, and precision-oriented healthcare service ecosystem, supporting the national shift in China's chronic disease management model toward greater digitalization and specialization.

As China's chronic disease prevention and control system enters a critical stage of digital transformation, industry participants are shifting from a drug treatment-centered model to a patient-centered healthcare approach. In response, Fangzhou has developed its "AI + H2H (Hospital-to-Home)" smart healthcare ecosystem, embedding AI capabilities across consultation, medication management, and post-treatment follow-up services. Fangzhou has launched a series of AI-powered tools, including an AI physician assistant, AI medication assistant, AI health manager, and AI content-generation engine, designed to improve operational efficiency and patient experience. In 2026, Fangzhou plans to deepen AI deployment across every stage of the chronic disease management value chain.

Under the new partnership, the companies will pursue two primary areas of collaboration:

Co-development of Digital Systems: Integrating Youcare's innovative pharmaceutical products and medical expertise with Fangzhou's AI-driven service capabilities to create a digitally enabled chronic disease management system Expansion of Health Management Services: Exploring diversified collaboration models to expand full-cycle health management in key therapeutic areas-such as cardiovascular, infectious disease, and endocrine diseases-leveraging AI to broaden patient access to quality medicines and professional care

Zhou Feng, Chief Strategy Officer of Fangzhou, commented, "The collaboration represents both complementary strengths and a step toward building a new healthcare ecosystem," adding that the company will continue leveraging its AI technologies, digital operations and patient service capabilities to advance intelligent chronic care systems.

Yu Pengfei, Director and Deputy General Manager of Youcare, stated, "The partnership marks an important move in extending the company's focus from pharmaceutical supply to comprehensive health services," adding that collaboration with Fangzhou's AI-enabled chronic care platform could enhance the accessibility and real-world impact of its innovative therapies.

Both companies said the partnership, combining AI technology, chronic disease services, pharmaceutical innovation and supply chain capabilities, align with China's broader healthcare objectives, including the "Healthy China 2030" initiative.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 52.8 million registered users and 229,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

About Youcare Pharmaceutical Group

Youcare Pharmaceutical Group (SH: 688658) is one of "the top 100 enterprises of Chinese Pharmaceutical Industry", founded in 2001, headquartered in Beijing and listed in 2020 (Stock Code: 688658SH), is a large-scale conglomerate integrating the new drug R&D, pharmaceutical manufacture, distribution & sales as well as international business.

